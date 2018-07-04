Council’s own application to convert former nursing home approved

Plans to replace a former Victorian care home with ten houses have been approved by the Isle of Wight Council.

The application, approved by the planning committee tonight, will see two and three bedroom houses replace Elmdon House — a four-storey domestic Victorian villa formerly used as a nursing home.

Approved with conditions

The application was approved with nine votes. Two councillors — Cllrs Quirk and Beston — abstained from the vote.

A condition was also attached that the council must formulate an agreement over who will maintain the communal gardens.

Local concerns

A group of residents attended the meeting and expressed their concerns about the plans — in particular the high density of houses on site and the lack of parking.

The ten houses will have 16 communal parking spaces between them.

Although councillors agreed there would be a shortage on parking, as most homes have two cars, because the application has the legal minimum, it could not be turned down on those grounds.

Chairman, Cllr Chris Quirk said:

“It would be easily overturned on appeal.”

Affordable housing

Cllr Vanessa Churchman questioned the lack of affordable housing on site — although money will be given to fund affordable housing on the Isle of Wight.

She said:

“Why are we not building houses there for the people who are desperately needing a place to live?”

Doubling street’s occupancy

Speaking after the meeting, resident Marguerite Howick said:

“They are doubling the occupancy of that street in one fell swoop. “We all accept that the site needs to be developed, however, the number of houses just seems outrageous.”

Peter Dyer added:

“A planning application across the street was turned down for too many houses, but it seems the council have ignored the precedent.”

This article is from the BBC’s LDRS (Local Democracy Reporter Service) scheme, which OnTheWight is taking part in. Some additions by OnTheWight. Ed