Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures for 4th July 2018

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.

Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.

B3323 Carisbrooke Road, Newport, Isle of Wight

04 July — 07 July

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: O/S 141 CARISBROOKE RD NEWPORT ISLE OF WIGHT

Works description: DIG TO REPLACE F.C IN C.W

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09255034

B3401 High Street, Carisbrooke, Isle of Wight

04 July — 07 July

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: CARISBROOKE : Newport bound lane o/s 108. : High Street-Carisbrooke

Works description: Post CIP C/W manhole cover is slightly moving and causing a noise issue. Cover is no longer serviceable and requires replacing with new. Replace 1 600 square manhole cover. Tm 2 way temporary traffic lights (GL: Ironwork Rocking/Corrosion) CARISBROOKE

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: RF101BT0103000019019

Grange Road, Brighstone, Isle of Wight

04 July — 26 July

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: BRIGHSTONE : ML630270 – Jnct with Military road and Mill Lane : Grange Road-Brighstone

Works description: Carriageway reconstruction, planning and resurfacing BRIGHSTONE

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000018218

New Road, Brighstone, Isle of Wight

04 July — 26 July

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: BRIGHSTONE : ML630272 – junct with Wilberforce Road and Main Road : New Road-Brighstone

Works description: Carriageway reconstruction, planning and resurfacing BRIGHSTONE

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000018220

New Road, Brighstone, Isle of Wight

04 July — 26 July

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: BRIGHSTONE : ML630271 – jnct with Mill Lane and Wilberforce Road : New Road-Brighstone

Works description: Carriageway reconstruction, planning and resurfacing BRIGHSTONE

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000018219

Ashey Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight

04 July — 07 July

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: RYDE : On the Newport bound side of the carriageway – first gully cover over the railway bridge : Ashey Road-Ryde – 43

Works description: ironwork repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018992

B3325 Park Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight

04 July — 07 July

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: COWES : Outside 159 Park rd, near side on way in to Cowes : Park Road-Cowes

Works description: excavate/ investigate within the c/w

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018997

Halberry Lane, Newport, Isle of Wight

04 July — 13 July

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: OS 49

Works description: LAY NEW SERVICE FROM FARSIDE CARRIAGEWAY TO SITE

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: XW042W115425775-00745

Priory Road, Carisbrooke, Isle of Wight

04 July — 07 July

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: CARISBROOKE : O/s 38. (ML240165) : Priory Road-Carisbrooke

Works description: KERBING REPAIRS

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018967

Arthur Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight

05 July — 10 July

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 32 ARTHUR ST RYDE ISLE OF WIGHT IW

Works description: RENEW MANIFOLD AND METER

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09275849

Ashley Way, Brighstone, Isle of Wight

04 July — 07 July

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 25 ASHLEY WAY, BRIGHSTONE, IOW.

Works description: – INSTALL WATER CONNECTION TO NEW HOUSE

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09269898

B3320 Arctic Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight

05 July — 07 July

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Opp the junc of SOUTH ROAD and ARCTIC ROAD on ARCTIC ROAD

Works description: COWES – 491582 – Permanent Reinstatement – INTERIM TO PERMANENT – in footway

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBU070TE01

Baring Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight

05 July — 19 July

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: COWES: From junction with Woodvale Road to Crossfield Avenue, 230m, ML 130097: Baring Road-Cowes

Works description: Footway reconstruction and surfacing ML130097 COWES

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000018974

Copsefield Drive, Ryde, Isle of Wight

04 July — 13 July

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: OS LITTLE COPSEFIELD

Works description: LAY NEW SERVICE FROM NEARSIDE VERGE TO SITE

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: XW042W114617473-00444

Greenwood Walk, Newport, Isle of Wight

05 July — 10 July

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: FROM THE JCN WITH MAYFIELD DRIVE TO THE JCN WITH BELLECROFT DRIVE

Works description: THESE WORKS ARE FOR THE INSTALLATION OF A NEW FIBRE BROADBAND NETWORK

Responsibility for works: WIGHTFIBRE

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: YP018NP34-21

Gunville Road, Carisbrooke, Isle of Wight

04 July — 07 July

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: OUTSIDE 54 ON GUNVILLE ROAD

Works description: NEWPORT 11 – DSLAM 527261 – To build a new joint box FWand lay approx 3m of BT Duct to facilitate compression of a Street Cab to create additional capacity with the Non Civils Jointing Activity. Existing Cab may be re-shelled to provide additional space.

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBUEW6LE01

Magdalen Crescent, Cowes, Isle of Wight

04 July — 18 July

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: COWES : Whole Length just off Magdalen Crescent that leads to Crossfield Avenue ML F10145 : Magdalen Crescent-Cowes

Works description: Footway Re-construction and Surfacing ML F10145 COWES

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000018864

Nelson Road, Newport, Isle of Wight

04 July — 18 July

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: NEWPORT : from Collingwood Road to Linden Road, 257m, ML 240318 : Nelson Road-Newport

Works description: Footway Reconstruction & surfacing NEWPORT

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000018987

Newnham Road, Binstead, Isle of Wight

05 July — 07 July

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: ,29,NEWNHAM ROAD, RYDE PO33 3TE

Works description: RYDE 522210 – INTERIM TO PERMANENT – in fw

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBUD9ALW01