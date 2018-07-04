Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures for 4th July 2018

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.
Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.
B3323 Carisbrooke Road, Newport, Isle of Wight
04 July — 07 July
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: O/S 141 CARISBROOKE RD NEWPORT ISLE OF WIGHT
Works description: DIG TO REPLACE F.C IN C.W
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09255034
B3401 High Street, Carisbrooke, Isle of Wight
04 July — 07 July
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: CARISBROOKE : Newport bound lane o/s 108. : High Street-Carisbrooke
Works description: Post CIP C/W manhole cover is slightly moving and causing a noise issue. Cover is no longer serviceable and requires replacing with new. Replace 1 600 square manhole cover. Tm 2 way temporary traffic lights (GL: Ironwork Rocking/Corrosion) CARISBROOKE
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: RF101BT0103000019019
Grange Road, Brighstone, Isle of Wight
04 July — 26 July
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: BRIGHSTONE : ML630270 – Jnct with Military road and Mill Lane : Grange Road-Brighstone
Works description: Carriageway reconstruction, planning and resurfacing BRIGHSTONE
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000018218
New Road, Brighstone, Isle of Wight
04 July — 26 July
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: BRIGHSTONE : ML630272 – junct with Wilberforce Road and Main Road : New Road-Brighstone
Works description: Carriageway reconstruction, planning and resurfacing BRIGHSTONE
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000018220
New Road, Brighstone, Isle of Wight
04 July — 26 July
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: BRIGHSTONE : ML630271 – jnct with Mill Lane and Wilberforce Road : New Road-Brighstone
Works description: Carriageway reconstruction, planning and resurfacing BRIGHSTONE
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000018219
Ashey Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight
04 July — 07 July
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: RYDE : On the Newport bound side of the carriageway – first gully cover over the railway bridge : Ashey Road-Ryde – 43
Works description: ironwork repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018992
B3325 Park Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight
04 July — 07 July
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: COWES : Outside 159 Park rd, near side on way in to Cowes : Park Road-Cowes
Works description: excavate/ investigate within the c/w
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018997
Halberry Lane, Newport, Isle of Wight
04 July — 13 July
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: OS 49
Works description: LAY NEW SERVICE FROM FARSIDE CARRIAGEWAY TO SITE
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: XW042W115425775-00745
Priory Road, Carisbrooke, Isle of Wight
04 July — 07 July
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: CARISBROOKE : O/s 38. (ML240165) : Priory Road-Carisbrooke
Works description: KERBING REPAIRS
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018967
Arthur Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight
05 July — 10 July
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 32 ARTHUR ST RYDE ISLE OF WIGHT IW
Works description: RENEW MANIFOLD AND METER
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09275849
Ashley Way, Brighstone, Isle of Wight
04 July — 07 July
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 25 ASHLEY WAY, BRIGHSTONE, IOW.
Works description: – INSTALL WATER CONNECTION TO NEW HOUSE
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09269898
B3320 Arctic Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight
05 July — 07 July
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Opp the junc of SOUTH ROAD and ARCTIC ROAD on ARCTIC ROAD
Works description: COWES – 491582 – Permanent Reinstatement – INTERIM TO PERMANENT – in footway
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBU070TE01
Baring Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight
05 July — 19 July
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: COWES: From junction with Woodvale Road to Crossfield Avenue, 230m, ML 130097: Baring Road-Cowes
Works description: Footway reconstruction and surfacing ML130097 COWES
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000018974
Copsefield Drive, Ryde, Isle of Wight
04 July — 13 July
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: OS LITTLE COPSEFIELD
Works description: LAY NEW SERVICE FROM NEARSIDE VERGE TO SITE
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: XW042W114617473-00444
Greenwood Walk, Newport, Isle of Wight
05 July — 10 July
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: FROM THE JCN WITH MAYFIELD DRIVE TO THE JCN WITH BELLECROFT DRIVE
Works description: THESE WORKS ARE FOR THE INSTALLATION OF A NEW FIBRE BROADBAND NETWORK
Responsibility for works: WIGHTFIBRE
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: YP018NP34-21
Gunville Road, Carisbrooke, Isle of Wight
04 July — 07 July
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: OUTSIDE 54 ON GUNVILLE ROAD
Works description: NEWPORT 11 – DSLAM 527261 – To build a new joint box FWand lay approx 3m of BT Duct to facilitate compression of a Street Cab to create additional capacity with the Non Civils Jointing Activity. Existing Cab may be re-shelled to provide additional space.
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBUEW6LE01
Magdalen Crescent, Cowes, Isle of Wight
04 July — 18 July
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: COWES : Whole Length just off Magdalen Crescent that leads to Crossfield Avenue ML F10145 : Magdalen Crescent-Cowes
Works description: Footway Re-construction and Surfacing ML F10145 COWES
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000018864
Nelson Road, Newport, Isle of Wight
04 July — 18 July
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: NEWPORT : from Collingwood Road to Linden Road, 257m, ML 240318 : Nelson Road-Newport
Works description: Footway Reconstruction & surfacing NEWPORT
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000018987
Newnham Road, Binstead, Isle of Wight
05 July — 07 July
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: ,29,NEWNHAM ROAD, RYDE PO33 3TE
Works description: RYDE 522210 – INTERIM TO PERMANENT – in fw
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBUD9ALW01
Wednesday, 4th July, 2018 6:55am
By Sally Perry
