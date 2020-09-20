Cowes Floating Bridge in a ‘vortex of disaster’ say Stakeholders’ Group in letter to funders, Solent LEP

The Floating Bridge Stakeholders’ and Engineers’ Group have written to the Solent LEP (SLEP) with an update on Floating Bridge 6 (FB6) fiasco and series of questions.

The five-page letter signed by the Mayor of East Cowes and Town Council and Cameron Palin (on behalf of the Floating Bridge Stakeholders’ and Engineers’ Group) calls for a meeting with the SLEP to discuss the issues further.

“‘Resolved’ problems are back again”

The letter sets out what has happened with FB6 since the Stakeholders last met with the LEP (June 2018), as well as the current position.

They say,

“Several so-called ‘resolved’ problems are back again, as we predicted, such as the noise. “Cars are still scraping on and off. “A staff member still has to direct the driver onto the slipway by motioning with his/her arms. “The chain length is still a problem. The bridge still occasionally rams a pile. “Existing disincentives like losing half of the bridge’s sheltered pedestrian accommodation and slower loading and unloading still haven’t been resolved.”

“Will be plagued with expensive problems”

They say that without the intervention of the SLEP local businesses will lose out and the bridge will be plagued with expensive problems and large on-going costs for decades.

The Letter

See the letter in full below, click on the full screen icon (four arrows) to see a larger version.

Floating Bridge Letter to Slep From Stakeholders by OnTheWightNews on Scribd