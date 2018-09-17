Cowes Floating Bridge: New bleaching service for foot passengers?

If you’re planning to go on the Cowes floating bridge you might need to take wellies if the experience of one passenger is anything to go by.

Laura Gibbs travelled over the River Medina this morning on the floating bridge as a foot passenger and discovered shortly afterwards that the bottom half of her jeans were covered in splatters of a liquid that bleached the fabric.

“Smelled like a swimming pool”

She said the bridge had smelled like a swimming pool. She assumed the liquid must have splattered up onto her trousers as she walked on and off the bridge.

A family member got in touch with the IWC who advised Laura to make a complaint to floating.bridge@iow.gov.uk

Questions to IWC

OnTheWight wrote to Isle of Wight council this morning (Monday) asking what chemicals had been used on the bridge and when.

At time of publishing (7+ hours later) they had failed to respond.

Location map

View the location of this story.