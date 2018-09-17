Cowes Floating Bridge: New bleaching service for foot passengers?

Laura noticed the stains up the legs of jeans after leaving the floating bridge, which she said “smelled like a swimming pool” this morning.

Laura Gibbs stained jeans

If you’re planning to go on the Cowes floating bridge you might need to take wellies if the experience of one passenger is anything to go by.

Laura Gibbs travelled over the River Medina this morning on the floating bridge as a foot passenger and discovered shortly afterwards that the bottom half of her jeans were covered in splatters of a liquid that bleached the fabric.

“Smelled like a swimming pool”
She said the bridge had smelled like a swimming pool. She assumed the liquid must have splattered up onto her trousers as she walked on and off the bridge.

A family member got in touch with the IWC who advised Laura to make a complaint to floating.bridge@iow.gov.uk

Questions to IWC
OnTheWight wrote to Isle of Wight council this morning (Monday) asking what chemicals had been used on the bridge and when.

At time of publishing (7+ hours later) they had failed to respond.

Monday, 17th September, 2018 6:47pm

By

