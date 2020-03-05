Cut through from Whitwell to Niton closed due to flooding

Island Roads and Isle of Wight council have issued a road closed notice for Southford Lane, Whitwell.
The road is closed from its junction with Godshill Road, Whitwell, to its junction with Newport Road, Niton for a distance of 650 metres.
The emergency closure is due to flooding. Diversions will signposted locally.
Thursday, 5th March, 2020 3:13pm
By Sally Perry
