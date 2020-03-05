Cut through from Whitwell to Niton closed due to flooding

The emergency closure is due to flooding. Diversions will signposted locally.

flooding on southford lane

Island Roads and Isle of Wight council have issued a road closed notice for Southford Lane, Whitwell.

The road is closed from its junction with Godshill Road, Whitwell, to its junction with Newport Road, Niton for a distance of 650 metres.

Image: © IW Met Service

Thursday, 5th March, 2020 3:13pm

By

1 Comment on "Cut through from Whitwell to Niton closed due to flooding"

bigj

Quite an appropriately named lane.
Perhaps its flooded in the past; before the eco warriors blame global warming.

5, March 2020 4:07 pm
