Monday was quite a day for the Isle of Wight council.

The start of the day saw the leader, Jonathan Bacon, and deputy leader, Steve Stubbings, resign from the Executive, this was followed by the CEO of the council advising there would be a vote at full council meeting on Wednesday to elect a new leader and deputy leader for the next four months.

Later in the day it emerged that another Executive member, Gordon Kendall, had also resigned.

A “caretaker cross-party administration”

Group leader for the Isle of Wight Conservative councillors, Dave Stewart, told OnTheWight,

“In relation to the resignation of councillors Bacon, Stubbings and Kendall it disappoints me that have chosen not to fulfil their commitment to the Island residents who voted them into office. “But it has been clear that the Independent Administration have been in disarray for some time now, and it was proving ineffective in even adequately running the council’s services. “In the short term we need leadership and the Conservatives are happy to join with others to form a caretaker cross-party administration for the good of our Island to steady the ship ahead of May’s elections. “This will pose challenges in the next five months because the council is in a mess and there can be no quick fixes. “To start the process the Island Conservatives will meet with other council groups Tuesday morning to thrash out a deal to form a temporary administration.”

Strong leadership with a clear vision needed

He went on to say,

“However, ultimately what our Island needs is not caretaker leadership, but strong leadership with a clear vision for the people of the of the Isle of Wight, and that can only be be achieved with a conservative victory in May. “Right now, I stand ready to become caretaker leader, if elected at Wednesday’s full council meeting. “But I also stand ready to lead the council after May’s elections. We need to improve this council, we need to improve its services and we must deliver an authority the people of this Island deserve. “The Independents have failed to do this, the Conservatives will not.”

Tories not “forcing themselves into control of the council”

Following reference being made in the comments by Cllr Lumley that Cllr Stewart had told IWRadio he was not forcing himself into that situation, he clarified for OnTheWight,

“For clarity – this is not Conservative councillors forcing themselves into control of the council – we are offering to provide leadership in a situation where members of the current administration and particularly its leaders have resigned on block leaving the Island vulnerable. “We have offered to work with colleagues in a Conservative led cross-party administration for the good of the Island. “It is now a matter for the full council to decide tomorrow evening – but I can assure you if elected I will not let the Island down and I will use all the influence I can to secure our Island’s future.”

Article edits

8.55am Clarification from Cllr Stewart added.

Location map

View the location of this story.