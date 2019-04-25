Delay on school consultation outcome to allow ‘right decision to be made’

The Isle of Wight council share this latest news. Ed

The decision date on the West Wight school places consultation has been delayed slightly to allow more time for the Island’s council to consider fully all the comments received.

An announcement on the initial phase of the consultation was due to be made on Friday, however, the date has been moved to Monday, 13th May to give the Isle of Wight Council more time to properly evaluate the responses which included a number of alternative suggestions on the proposed options.

Brading: “Want to ensure right decision is made”

Cllr Paul Brading, cabinet member for children’s services, education and skills, said:

“I am grateful to everyone who has taken the trouble to add comments to the consultation. “I fully understand that all individuals and groups who have been involved in the process are anxious for the outcome to be announced as soon as possible, however, I do want to ensure at this important stage the right decision is taken. “As I said repeatedly, no final decision has been made, and all comments were welcomed, so we are rightly now evaluating all of these before I make the next decision and publish the next paper.”

The consultation was launched as there is an oversupply of school places in the West Wight area – a trend which is expected to continue in the coming years.