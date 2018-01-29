Discover the fascinating story behind the Dairyman’s Daughter

The Isle of Wight Hidden Heroes series of talks at Quay Arts continues this week.

Up next is the wonderful orator, Richard Smout. Isle of Wight Heritage Service Manager, and font of all knowledge at the County Record Office, Richard will be delving into the stories of Little Jane and The Dairyman’s Daughter.

Find out how they came to fame via the Annals of the Poor, written by the Rev. Legh Richmond.

Richard’s talk takes place this Wednesday (31st January) at 7.30pm at Quay Arts as part of the Hidden Heroes Talks.

Tickets are just £5 each – Book yours now.

Book your tickets

If you can’t make this week’s talk, have a look at the others on offer over the coming weeks. All the talks take place at Quay Arts Centre in Newport starting at 7.30pm, with tickets just £5.

14th February – Historian, John Medland, on last owner of the Isle of Wight, Isabella De Fortibus

21st February – Author, Jan Toms, on aristocrat and resident of Totland who dedicated her last 30 years to donkeys and horses, Pauline Cranstoun

1st March – Rosemary Joy on Rev Charles Paterson, kept a log of work that might otherwise have gone largely unnoticed

8th March – Local historian, Brian Greening, on inventor, John Dennett

14th March – Mei Trow on Christopher Rhodes & Captain George Brigstocke

28th March – Hidden Heroes panel discussion – the historians reconvene to discuss and debate the hidden heroes of the Isle of Wight past and present.

The bar will be open for soft, alcoholic and hot drinks.

Major exhibition

A major exhibition on Isle of Wight Hidden Heroes is planned for Quay Arts between 10th February and 24th March.

The exhibition will include some previously unseen items from the council’s Heritage collection, as well as original artworks created by Isle of Wight artists in response to the project.

All are welcome to the launch of the exhibition on 10th February between 2-4pm.

Find out more about Isle of Wight Hidden Heroes by visiting the Website.

