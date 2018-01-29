Discover the fascinating story behind the Dairyman’s Daughter

Isle of Wight historian, Richard Smout, will be giving a fascinating talk this Wednesday evening at Quay Arts on Rev Legh Richmond, author of Annals of the Poor.

Rev Legh Richard and coversheetRev Legh Richard and coversheet of Annals of the Poor of Annals of the Poor

The Isle of Wight Hidden Heroes series of talks at Quay Arts continues this week.

Up next is the wonderful orator, Richard Smout. Isle of Wight Heritage Service Manager, and font of all knowledge at the County Record Office, Richard will be delving into the stories of Little Jane and The Dairyman’s Daughter.

Find out how they came to fame via the Annals of the Poor, written by the Rev. Legh Richmond.

Richard’s talk takes place this Wednesday (31st January) at 7.30pm at Quay Arts as part of the Hidden Heroes Talks.

Tickets are just £5 each – Book yours now.

Book your tickets
If you can’t make this week’s talk, have a look at the others on offer over the coming weeks. All the talks take place at Quay Arts Centre in Newport starting at 7.30pm, with tickets just £5.

  • 14th February – Historian, John Medland, on last owner of the Isle of Wight, Isabella De Fortibus
  • 21st February – Author, Jan Toms, on aristocrat and resident of Totland who dedicated her last 30 years to donkeys and horses, Pauline Cranstoun
  • 1st March – Rosemary Joy on Rev Charles Paterson, kept a log of work that might otherwise have gone largely unnoticed
  • 8th March – Local historian, Brian Greening, on inventor, John Dennett
  • 14th March – Mei Trow on Christopher Rhodes & Captain George Brigstocke
  • 28th March – Hidden Heroes panel discussion – the historians reconvene to discuss and debate the hidden heroes of the Isle of Wight past and present.

    • The bar will be open for soft, alcoholic and hot drinks.

    Major exhibition
    A major exhibition on Isle of Wight Hidden Heroes is planned for Quay Arts between 10th February and 24th March.

    The exhibition will include some previously unseen items from the council’s Heritage collection, as well as original artworks created by Isle of Wight artists in response to the project.

    All are welcome to the launch of the exhibition on 10th February between 2-4pm.

    Find out more about Isle of Wight Hidden Heroes by visiting the Website.

