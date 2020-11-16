Do you recognise these men? ask Isle of Wight Police as they issue CCTV images

The victim suffered a number of injuries and was taken to hospital. Police want to speak to the three men in these CCTV images

Police want to identify these men as part of their investigation into an assault on a man in his 40s in Shanklin.

It was reported that an altercation between the victim and three men occurred in the vicinity of Regent Street, Shanklin, at around 6.15pm on Wednesday 4th November.

The incident is then believed to have continued on to Arthurs Hill and then Avenue Road.

The victim suffered a number of injuries and was taken to hospital.

If you are able to identify the people pictured, please get in touch by calling 101 and quoting reference 44200428414.

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their anonymous online form at crimestoppers-uk.org

