Grab a £50 ‘Fix Your Bike’ voucher from second round

Applications for the second batch of £50 Fix Your Bike Voucher opened today (Monday).
It’s the Government scheme that allows people to access a voucher for up to £50 towards the cost of getting it safely back on the road.
The voucher is available for just one bike per household – so if you have several that need work on them but can’t afford it, you’ll have to decide whose bike should take priority for the voucher.
How to claim your voucher
- To take part in the scheme and apply for your unique voucher code simply register some simple details to create an account.
- You can then claim your voucher code by entering details about the bike you want repaired.
- You’ll then be emailed the voucher code, which will also be accessible when logging into your account.
- Then all that is left to do is to select a repairer from the approved list of mechanics and repair shops.
- Once you’ve checked they have availability, you can take your bike and voucher code to your nominated bike repair business and receive up to £50 off the cost of the repair.
Head over to the Energy Saving Trust Website to register for your voucher.
Image: Soroush Karimi under CC BY 2.0
Monday, 16th November, 2020 3:45pm
By Sally Perry
