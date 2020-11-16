Grab a £50 ‘Fix Your Bike’ voucher from second round

Applications for the second batch of £50 Fix Your Bike Voucher opened today (Monday).

It’s the Government scheme that allows people to access a voucher for up to £50 towards the cost of getting it safely back on the road.

The voucher is available for just one bike per household – so if you have several that need work on them but can’t afford it, you’ll have to decide whose bike should take priority for the voucher.

How to claim your voucher

To take part in the scheme and apply for your unique voucher code simply register some simple details to create an account.

You can then claim your voucher code by entering details about the bike you want repaired.

You’ll then be emailed the voucher code, which will also be accessible when logging into your account.

Then all that is left to do is to select a repairer from the approved list of mechanics and repair shops.

Once you’ve checked they have availability, you can take your bike and voucher code to your nominated bike repair business and receive up to £50 off the cost of the repair.

Head over to the Energy Saving Trust Website to register for your voucher.

Image: Soroush Karimi under CC BY 2.0