Isle of Wight swimmer – who is blind – completes 5,000m swimathon challenge

Chris Biles took advantage of the lifting of the first lockdown to swim 5,000m in the West Wight Sports and Community Centre (WWSCC) pool, completing the 5k Swimathon 2020 challenge in October.
Chris, who is blind, has been a keen swimmer since his schooldays in the 1970s, when he took part in fundraising for the West Wight pool.
He usually swims every week at WWSCC and also takes part in Sight for Wight’s swim sessions.
Doubled swimming distance
Last year swimming teacher Jenny Ball encouraged Chris to increase his swimming distances and to enter the Swimathon, a national event.
“From October to December last year, I increased my distance from 2,500m to 5,000m in two hours and 40 minutes. ”
200 lengths over four sessions
The Swimathon was postponed from March to October, when Chris completed 200 lengths in four sessions.
He said:
“Swimming is my favourite exercise. It is the one thing you can do on your own when you are blind. I like that freedom.”
News shared by Sue on behalf of West Wight Sports and Community Centre. Ed
Monday, 16th November, 2020 12:31pm
By Sue Lupton
ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2o4m
Filed under: Featured, Isle of Wight News, Sports, Swimming, West Wight
Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓