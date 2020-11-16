Isle of Wight swimmer – who is blind – completes 5,000m swimathon challenge

Chris Biles took advantage of the lifting of the first lockdown to swim 5,000m in the West Wight Sports and Community Centre (WWSCC) pool, completing the 5k Swimathon 2020 challenge in October.

Chris, who is blind, has been a keen swimmer since his schooldays in the 1970s, when he took part in fundraising for the West Wight pool.

He usually swims every week at WWSCC and also takes part in Sight for Wight’s swim sessions.

Doubled swimming distance

Last year swimming teacher Jenny Ball encouraged Chris to increase his swimming distances and to enter the Swimathon, a national event.

“From October to December last year, I increased my distance from 2,500m to 5,000m in two hours and 40 minutes. ”

200 lengths over four sessions

The Swimathon was postponed from March to October, when Chris completed 200 lengths in four sessions.

Chris with his Swimathon Medal

He said:

“Swimming is my favourite exercise. It is the one thing you can do on your own when you are blind. I like that freedom.”

News shared by Sue on behalf of West Wight Sports and Community Centre. Ed