Don’t fall for Contact Tracing App scam text message

A number of scams have been reported since the start of the Coronavirus crisis, the latest of which relates to the Contact Tracing App.

With the Isle of Wight actively trialling the App, we need to help keep each other alert to this.

Mobile phone users have reported receiving a text message that states:

Someone who came into contact with you tested positive or has shown symptoms for Covid-19 and recommends you self isolate/get tested.

The text message includes a link to a scam Website that asks for personal details. Scammers may use this information to gain access to bank accounts and commit other forms of identity fraud.

It’s a scam

Do not click on this link if you receive a message like this.

If you are using the Contact Tracing App and have come into contact with someone who has reported symptoms, you will be notified through an alert on the App.

You will not receive a text message, so ignore any you receive that may claim to be related to the App – or those offering cash payments for the Covid-19 Relieve [sic] or so-called fines for leaving your home. These are just some of the scams that have been doing the rounds.

Hart: “Gigantic surge in activity targeting UK consumers”

Chartered Trading Standards Institute (CTSI) Lead Officer, Katherine Hart, said:

“We have witnessed a surge in COVID-19-related scams since lockdown began. This evidence is yet another example of scammers modifying their campaigns as the situation develops. “I am especially concerned that scams themed around the contact tracing app are already appearing, even though the official NHS app has only been released in a limited testing phase on the Isle of Wight. “These texts are a way to steal personal data and may put the bank accounts of recipients at risk. If anyone receives texts or other kinds of messages like this, they should not click on any accompanying links, and report them to Action Fraud.”

Over 55,000 downloads

At the beginning of the week over there had been over 55,000 downloads of the App recorded.

During the Isle of Wight phase changes will be made to the App to improve how it works before rolling out across the country.

Coronavirus Contact Tracing App

The NHSX Coronavirus Contact Tracing App was launched on the Isle of Wight in the first week of May 2020. The App is the first phase of the new ‘test, track and trace’ programme, aimed at reducing the spread of Coronavirus (Covid-19).



To download the App follow this link in your phone’s Web browser



Background reading

Coronavirus Contact Tracing App on the Isle of Wight: What you need to know | FAQ: NHSX Coronavirus Contact Tracing App | How to setup and use NHSX Coronavirus Contact Tracing App | In-depth explanation of how it works is available |Podcast with IW Council leader pitching the Island for the pilot

Source: BBC

Image: © CTSI