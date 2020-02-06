Don’t miss rural development grants aimed at boosting productivity, jobs and tourism

With just ten days left for businesses to apply for a share of a £50 million grant scheme, MP Bob Seely is encouraging Isle of Wight business owners to submit their expressions of interest.

The scheme – which is part of the Government’s Rural Development Programme for England – provides grants from £20,000 up to £750,000 to boost productivity, create local jobs and increase tourism.

£50 million still up for grabs

So far, the scheme has seen around £110 million awarded to 625 projects across England, but there is £50 million still up for grabs.

Bob said:

“I encourage all Island businesses to look at the criteria for this funding and see if they can use it to their advantage. “This funding is intended to be used to create jobs and growth in the rural economy, something I am sure many Island businesses could demonstrate.”

Don’t miss the deadline

Interested parties must submit an Expression of Interest form outlining how they meet the criteria for the scheme by midnight on 16 February.

Information on which projects are deemed eligible for a grant and how to apply can be found on the Government’s Website.

News shared by the office of Bob Seely. Ed

Image: TaxRebate.org.uk under CC BY 2.0