Elderly dementia patient sent to wrong care home without medication or clothes

Discharged to a care home on the other side of the Island, without his family’s knowledge, an elderly dementia patient was left without his clothes or vital medication for 19 hours.

After spending two weeks at St Mary’s Hospital, Michael McLaughlin, 73, from Wootton, was set to be discharged to a care home in Newport.

Sent to Totland without family’s knowledge

However, his son, Ian, said agency staff sent his father to a home in Totland without his family’s knowledge. It was only when Ian called the ward to check on his dad that he discovered he had left the hospital.

Ian said the sister on the ward told him she was ‘trying to unpick the situation as protocol has not been followed.’

Mr McLaughlin had spent two weeks in hospital before it was decided he needed 24-hour care.

Newport care home agreed

The family had agreed he would go to Cornelia Manor, Newport, and specialist equipment was ordered for his room. It was on the second floor, near stairs, and staff ordered a sensor mat to alert them if he got up in the night.

Due to Mr McLaughlin’s dementia, the family agreed with hospital staff that he would remain on the ward over the weekend to prevent the confusion of moving him twice.

Agency staff “to blame”

However, when Ian called on the Monday he was told his father had been discharged to a care home in Totland. Ian said he was told unsupervised agency staff were to blame for the mix up.

A spokesperson for the Isle of Wight NHS Trust said it would be inappropriate to comment, as Ian had lodged an official complaint and an investigation had been launched.

Dad was “worried and confused”

Ian said:

“My dad was so worried and confused because he didn’t know where he was going. “The decision to move into a care home was distressing enough — he’s a proud man — and the way he’s been treated is disgusting. “It’s not acceptable.”

No mediation or clothes

Mr McLaughlin was moved without any of his medication, including his insulin, or his clothes — leaving him with little more than a pair of pyjamas. It was only 19 hours later they were taken to the Totland home, Little Hayes.

Ian said:

“The staff at both homes have been brilliant, and I have been in regular contact with them, but this should never have happened.”

Staying in Totland

Mr McLaughlin has now chosen to remain in Little Hayes to avoid the stress of moving again.

Ian said:

“Our family live the other side of the Island, so it’s going to be a long journey for them to see him, but he does not want to move again.”

This article is from the BBC’s LDRS (Local Democracy Reporter Service) scheme, which OnTheWight is taking part in. Some alterations and additions may be been made by OnTheWight. Ed

Image: © Used with the kind permission of Auntie P