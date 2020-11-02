European Marine Energy Centre joins forces with PTEC for large-scale tidal energy site off the Isle of Wight

The long-running PTEC story has sprung back into life, on the signing of a new agreement with an Orkney-based company, promising a large-scale tidal energy site off the Isle of Wight. Here are all the new details so far

Go directly to add to the reader's comment ↓

PTEC tidal flows

The European Marine Energy Centre (EMEC), Orkney, Scotland, have signed an agreement to join forces with Perpetuus Tidal Energy Centre (PTEC) to develop a large-scale tidal energy site off the Isle of Wight, England.

They describe the Island site, off the coast of St Lawrence as, to “accommodate commercial tidal energy array deployments.”

The PTEC project on the south of the Isle of Wight has been under development for around eight years. It has supporters and detractors locally.

Isle of Wight council originally invested £1m of tax-payers money in the company in 2013, but recently took the decision to relinquish two thirds of their shareholding, with no gain, and agree to extend the term of the original loan by five years.

What is PTEC?
PTEC is a 30 MW tidal energy demonstration facility 2.5 km south of the Isle of Wight, with potential expansion capacity up to 300 MW. After signing off the agreements last week, EMEC claim they are already working on site development and optimisation activities. They say this will build on the early work done by the PTEC team to get the site consented in 2016.

Bringing skills learned in Orkney to IW
EMEC say they plan to bring skills learned in Orkney to the Isle of Wight and that making the PTEC site deployment-ready will be a significant boost to the UK tidal energy sector.

PTEC say they have re-established its operational status to move to the next stage of development and pulled in EMEC expertise to get the site ready for commercial scale tidal energy technologies now coming to market.

Hydrogen generation as well
Within this, PTEC have also said they are exploring opportunities for offshore green hydrogen generation.

The announcement from EMEC says that Isle of Wight site will be eligible to bid into future UK Contracts for Difference (CfD) allocation rounds enabling tidal energy technologies developed in the UK to deliver predictable low carbon energy.

What is EMEC?
European Marine Energy Centre (EMEC), established in 2003, describe themselves as, “the first and only centre of its kind in the world to provide developers of both wave and tidal energy converters – technologies that generate electricity by harnessing the power of waves and tidal streams – with purpose-built, accredited open-sea testing facilities.”

They’re based in Orkney, an archipelago in the Northern Isles of Scotland, situated off the north coast of the island of Great Britain.

They describe the sites as:
“With 13 grid-connected test berths, there have been more marine energy converters deployed at EMEC than at any other single site in the world, with developers attracted from around the globe to prove what is achievable in some of the harshest marine environments.

“We also operate two scale test sites where smaller scale devices, or those at an earlier stage in their development, can gain real sea experience in less challenging conditions than those experienced at the grid-connected wave and tidal test sites.”

Monday, 2nd November, 2020 2:15pm

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2o1N

Filed under: Featured, Island-wide, Isle of Wight Council, Isle of Wight News, Niton, South Wight, St Lawrence, Ventnor

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below must comply with the Commenting 'House Rules' and are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave your Reply

1 Comment on "European Marine Energy Centre joins forces with PTEC for large-scale tidal energy site off the Isle of Wight"

newest oldest most voted
smiffy

Obsfuscation rules O.K..

Vote Up00Vote Down
2, November 2020 4:21 pm

What readers say

See latest comments ...

Isle of Wight Events

Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*