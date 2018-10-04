Revealed: ‘Exciting’ and inspiring ideas for Esplanade regeneration

Last week, the Isle of Wight Council’s Director of Regeneration, Chris Ashman, presented some initial ideas for developing the Esplanade to the East Cowes regeneration group.

In the plans (see in full below), the Esplanade area was been divided into ten ‘opportunity zones’ with the chance for points of interest to be created, such as public art, modern dining, family-friendly play areas, outdoor gym, solar-powered chargers and free Wifi.

A new jetty and a waterpark are also included in the ideas being explored, as well as a nature zone and woodland walk linking Osborne estate with the Esplanade.

Love: “Exciting ideas”

Following the meeting, Cllr Karl Love told OnTheWight,

“I think it presents some exciting ideas for an improvement to the East Cowes Esplanade regeneration while retaining its character and beauty. “It maintains a low rise development, without building large structures, and refreshes the environment which benefits from spectacular sunsets and is bathed in the evening sun.”

He went on add,

“The Esplanade attracts ship watchers and families, and its location is ideal for evening entertainment.”

Ongoing regeneration discussions

The Isle of Wight councillor for East Cowes explained the ideas presented are just a small part of the East Cowes regeneration discussions that have been taking place over the last 12 months.

He explained the real challenge will be to raise the funds to achieve it, so the local residents have now formed a project group to progress the actions, which Cllr Love said he will support.

Cllr Love said,

“I really welcome the engagement of local people and particularly like the suggestion of a woodland walk which provides some possible solutions to the land slip issues potentially opening up once again for access over the landslip back to castle point. “In my view it’s a viable option and it’s clearly a step in the right direction.”

He finished by saying,

“Whilst I recognise that many people want the Esplanade returned to its former glory, there is simply no money or the political will to achieve this, so I am pleased the Isle of Wight council has worked with residents to achieve this first significant step in trying to resolve some of the landslip issues and to tidy the area up.”

See the ideas

The ideas presented by ERMC Architecture in the document below are not set plans for the Esplanade, but initial ideas of what could be achieved with the relevant funding.







East Cowes Esplanade Proposal (PDF)



East Cowes Esplanade Proposal (Text)



Location map

View the location of this story.