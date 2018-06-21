Fate of Umbrella Tree being discussed at tonight’s town council

A rallying call has gone out to residents in East Cowes to attend tonight’s Town Council meeting (Thursday).

Among the items being discussed, the fate of the iconic Umbrella Tree is on the agenda.

In January 2018, the Isle of Wight council (via Island Roads) said they would be removing the tree and replacing it with a 3ft Birch tree as the Umbrella Tree was infected with fungus and dangerous.

Campaign to save the tree

The tree was planted by Queen Victoria’s road manager over 100 years ago and the campaign to save it from destruction has been backed by Clarence House, Dame Judi Dench and Chris Packham.

An independent survey of the tree stated there could be ten more years of life in it, if the right action was taken and a local blacksmith offered to build a frame to protect the tree going forward.

Where and when

The East Cowes Town Council have not published an agenda for tonight’s meeting on their Website, but the meeting takes place from 6.30ppm in the Town Hall.

