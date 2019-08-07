Find out more about Eternity Glass Memorials at Mountbatten Death Chat

Emma shares this latest news from Mountbatten. Ed

Mountbatten is taking its Death Chat out to visit a glassmaker in Sandown who creates jewellery and other memorials, which incorporate the ashes of a loved one.

Since 2006, Ed Evans of Eternity Glass Memorials, which is based at Glory Art Glass has been making the unique pieces at his studio at 22 Melville Street.

Visitors to Mountbatten’s next Death Chat, between 6pm and 7:30pm on Monday 2 September 2019, will be invited to the studio to learn more about the creative process.

Book now

If you would like to attend, please book a place (before Friday 23 August) by phoning Sarah Grant on (01983) 217309. Places are limited and booking is essential.

Death Chats are an opportunity to meet and talk with others about death and dying. The relaxed and informal sessions are facilitated by an experienced member of staff, so that any question or discussion can be held in a supportive environment.

Monthly programme

The monthly programme for the rest of the year is as follows:

6pm to 7:30pm, Monday 7 October, John Cheverton Centre – What is the role of the registrar?

6pm to 7:30pm, Monday 4 November, John Cheverton Centre – Film and reflection

6pm to 7:30pm, Monday 2 December, John Cheverton Centre – What is the role of the funeral director?

Additionally, Death Chats are held in Mountbatten’s shops in Ventnor and Shanklin, as follows: