Find out more about Ventnor’s local pub and brewery history next month during a walk organised by CAMRA, The Brewery History Society and Ventnor Heritage Centre.

The event takes place on Saturday 24th June, starting at the Crab & Lobster, Grove Road at 11.30am.

Special brewery exhibitions

Following a brief talk, you’ll head to the Ventnor Heritage Centre where you’ll have a chance to look around a special exhibition about Burt’s Brewery and the later Ventnor Brewery.

Admission will be £2, but this includes a free copy of Inns and Ale from Bonchurch to Chale which normally sells at £1.

Next stop is the well which supplied the two Ventnor breweries where you’ll learn about The New Inn which moved here from Steephill in 1810.

A talk by master brewer, Xavier Baker (now of Goddards), about his time at the Ventnor brewery and the brewing equipment takes place at the site of the former breweries.

Seafront Inns

Then the walk takes you through Ventnor stopping at various locations associated with breweries and pubs and stops at The Mill Bay Inn for quick half-pint followed by a stroll along to The Spyglass Inn for lunch and talks in their Boathouse room.

After the walk and talks (which end at 3.30pm) you can either continue with a half hour walk to the Botanic Garden hop field or return to Ventnor Heritage Centre where your admission ticket is still valid.

The nearest bus stops for the Crab and Lobster are (No 3) Spring Hill, Central Car Park and Boots the chemist. The No.6 also stops at the last two.

If you’d like to join the walk, get in touch with Mike Hoar either by phone (01983) 526165, 07453 451 472 or email mike.camraiw@gmail.com.

Image: sigfridlundberg under CC BY 2.0

Location map

View the location of this story.