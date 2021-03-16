First tenants for new supported living housing service for people with disabilities (updated)

A new supported living housing service for disabled people on the Island will soon have its first tenants.

The Sunny Bay property in Shanklin will offer 24/7 support through leading disability charity Leonard Cheshire. Additional one-to-one support will also be available where required.

Converted from holiday lets

Nine self-contained flats have been extensively refurbished, modernised and upgraded for use by disabled individuals, with two completely adapted for wheelchair users. Previously the property was used for holiday lets.

Leonard Cheshire has worked closely with Specialised Supported Housing (SSH) Isle of Wight Council and Vectis Housing Association to make the scheme a reality. SSH own the property and have managed the detailed redevelopment.

High demand

Supported living for people with learning disabilities and physical disabilities is recognised to be short supply on the Island. Leonard Cheshire hopes it can support the development of similar schemes to Sunny Bay elsewhere on the Island in the future.

The charity already runs the Appley Cliff residential care home in Shanklin, which is just under a mile from Sunny Bay. It supports for 13 residents with physical disabilities.

The first tenants will be able to start calling Sunny Bay their home during Spring 2021.

High quality homes for people requiring support

Martyn Pearl, Chief Executive of Vectis Housing Association, said,

“Vectis HA are delighted to have taken over Sunny Bay Apartments with the intention of working in close partnership with Leonard Cheshire to provide high quality homes for people requiring support. “We are proud to bring our record of excellent housing management and maintenance services to complement Leonard Cheshire’s expertise in providing personal support.”

Chance: A new and modern type of service

Ben Chance, Regional Manager at Leonard Cheshire, said,

“Sunny Bay will offer a new and modern type of service, helping to give disabled people on the Isle of Wight greater choice about where and how they live. Supported living accommodation specifically for disabled people is in demand across the UK. “We want to have a greater impact on the lives of more disabled people. Empowering greater independent living and choice through partnerships like this is just one of the ways we are achieving this.”

Mosdell: A well-known and highly regarded charity

Cllr Clare Mosdell, Cabinet Member for Adult Social Care, Housing Needs and Public Health stated at Isle of Wight Council, said,

“I am pleased to see this new supported living service open as we seek to continue to work with providers to extend different housing options for adults with learning disabilities on the Island. Supported living combines housing with care, enabling residents to stay connected in their communities, living in their own homes and receiving the support they require. “Leonard Cheshire is a well-known and highly regarded charity, and whilst they are not new to the Island, this new service extends their reach to people with learning disabilities and I wish the service every possible success.”

