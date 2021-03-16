Recognising the tireless efforts of Isle of Wight social workers on Social Work Day

The integral role played by social workers in supporting many of the Island’s most vulnerable residents is being recognised today on World Social Work Day (16th March).

Simon Homes, principal social worker for adult social care at the Isle of Wight Council, said the day was an important way of thanking social work staff who had worked tirelessly, creatively and with passion during the Coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic.

He said,

“The Island’s social workers make a measurable impact on improving people’s lives. They work with children and with adults, always ensuring that our most vulnerable citizens are safe, protected and have the support they require to live a fulfilling life. “Social work is a vital profession where every day is different, and the challenges are stimulating.”

Social work is one of the most rewarding jobs. There are few other roles where you can really change the lives of those most in need.

Social workers need to unpick complexity, communicate with people who are often in crisis and need safety and protection.

Mosdell: Social workers work tirelessly

Cllr Clare Mosdell, Cabinet member for adult social care, said,

“Social workers work tirelessly to ensure the Island’s frail elders, disabled adults and people with mental health problems are supported to live safe, fulfilling lives. “I know from my interactions with the Island’s social workers that they champion the needs of the people they work with and are fierce advocates for social justice and inclusion. “During the pandemic, I have encountered examples of where the intervention of a social worker has, literally, helped to save lives. So I want to add my voice to celebrating the work of social workers everywhere — and especially here on the Isle of Wight.”

Children’s social workers help children, young people and their families when they are going through difficult times.

Social workers build relationships with families and their work often results in a brighter future for the children who rely on them.

Brading: Celebrating vital work of our fantastic social workers

Cllr Paul Brading, Cabinet member for children’s services, added,

“Not enough is made of the positive relationships and outcomes social workers are part of every day. “It’s hard to share the positive stories because they are not ours to share. They are often incredibly private and should remain so. “World Social Work Day is a great opportunity to celebrate and recognise the vital work of our fantastic social workers and, perhaps, inspire others to consider a career in social work.”

