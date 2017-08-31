Floating Bridge: Residents respond

Local residents and businesses in East Cowes have responded to the news the Isle of Wight council will be taking Floating Bridge 6 out of service and only providing a reduced passenger launch service.

Leader of the Isle of Wight Council, Cllr Dave Stewart, announced the news this lunchtime.

The Floating Bridge has been plagued with problems since the delays in delivering the new service first started occurring earlier this year.

Council finally listening

On behalf of residents and businesses, Cameron Palin told OnTheWight,

“Whilst this is not a long-term solution, we appreciate the Isle of Wight Council has finally listened to the businesses and residents to what we have been saying before the bridge was even in the water – it is not fit for purpose. “Now the Council needs to give immediate help for the East Cowes businesses whose turnovers are 10 to 44% down due to this bridge’s problems and being out of service. “In addition, there needs to be Medina crossings 5.30am to 12.30am, be it launch or floating bridge, until this is fixed.””

Image: © With kind permission of Allan Marsh

