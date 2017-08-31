Claire shares this latest news on behalf of Island Roads. Ed

Island Roads and Hampshire Constabulary have stressed the importance of obeying temporary road closures.

Such legally enforceable orders are put in place across the Island to ensure Island Roads are able to undertake work as swiftly and as safely as possible.

Small minority

While the vast majority of motorists respect these road closures, there remain a small number of motorists who will ignore them and drive onto work sites putting themselves, their passengers and Island Roads workforce at risk.

Though the road closures are temporary, they are legally enforceable.

Put in place for good reason

Island Roads deputy service director Steve Ashman said:

“Temporary road closures are put in place for good reason. Work sites are busy places typically with heavy plant and machinery in operation and often with hot materials also being used. “So while they are there for good safety reasons they also enable us to carry out planned work as quickly as possible which minimises inconvenience to all those affected by the closures.”

Island Roads liaise closely with police

Steve thanked the vast majority of road users who respect road closures but said staff still did encounter a very small number of motorists who ignored the closures or who thought, wrongly, that they did not have to comply with the temporary restriction.

“We go through a legal process in order to obtain a road closure and once in place they are legally enforceable. We liaise closely with the police and we know that, they too, take seriously the need for motorists to respect the closures that are put in place.”

Irresponsible behaviour could have serious consequences

Superintendent Sarah Jackson who oversees policing on the Isle of Wight said: