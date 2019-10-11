Floating Bridge run around: Passenger launch in operation

The Cowes Floating Bridge is out of service this afternoon.

There was no announcement made on the council’s Twitter or Facebook Pages, but the dedicated Floating Bridge Website did say it’s not expected to be back in service until this evening. It didn’t say why it is out of service.

OnTheWight got in touch with the council , who say,

The Cowes floating bridge has run aground at East Cowes due to high winds and a launch service is in operation. “It is anticipated the service will resume at around 7pm tonight. We apologise for any inconvenience caused.

The Bridge was out of service for three weeks while two new prows were fitted. It came back into service on Monday 30th September.