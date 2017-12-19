Floating Bridge: Support for frontline workers demanded by Cowes Labour

The Cowes and East Cowes Branch Labour Party say the crews and support staff have had a very difficult job to do and faced great criticism over a situation which is not of their making.

Read and contribute to the 11 readers' comments ↓

floating bridge from cowes

Will shares this latest news on behalf of the Cowes branch of the Isle of Wight Labour Party. Ed

The Cowes and East Cowes Branch Labour Party have expressed support for the workers staffing the Cowes floating bridge, who have been on the front line of the service’s recent difficulties.

Will Matthews, Assistant Branch Secretary and Island Youth Officer said:

“The crews and support staff have had a very difficult job to do and have faced great criticism over a situation which is not of their making.

“We wish to recognise that they are carrying out their duties with great professionalism, and are facing enormous pressure, as well as uncertainty about their futures and, in some cases, financial hardship.”

Frustration shared with all service users
Cowes Labour recognises and share the frustrations of all the service users whose lives have been disrupted by the suspension of the Floating Bridge service.

“In particular, we are concerned about parents who take their children to school across the Medina and people who have to commute either way, including many GKN staff.

“In addition, the replacement launch service may be inaccessible to some disabled islanders.

“We wish to see the earliest possible resumption of reliable services but understand that the technical issues that have dogged the project are not of the crew’s making.”

Priority must to be restore service
Amanda Mason, Branch Chair and East Cowes resident added:

“Whilst the situation is disappointing, the priority now must be to restore a service which residents from both sides of the river can rely on.”

Tuesday, 19th December, 2017 9:31am

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2fTC

Filed under: Cowes, East Cowes, Featured, Island-wide, Isle of Wight Council, Isle of Wight News, Roads, Travel

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave a Reply

11 Comments on "Floating Bridge: Support for frontline workers demanded by Cowes Labour"

Email updates?
Sort by:   newest | oldest | most voted
YJC

I had wondered whether the staff got paid when the floating bridge is out of action?

Vote Up30Vote Down
19, December 2017 9:54 am
davee

As I understand it. There are two crew onboard at all times.

Vote Up50Vote Down
19, December 2017 11:19 am
eastcowes
Not only is no one blaming the staff, I and others have witnessed the staff verbally attacking pedestrians, especially the school children. Willoughby apparently has an axe to grind as he refuses to see that there are lots of problems with the floating bridge that remain unresolved and that don’t meet the Statement of Requirements. I’m sure there are a couple of t****rs like there always are… Read more »
Vote Up2-2Vote Down
19, December 2017 12:58 pm
willmatthews
Hi eastcowes, I don’t refuse to see there are problems, of course there are. However I don’t think it is at all helpful for us to sit here and blame everyone, what’s done is done; the bridge is here whether we like it or not, we must now focus our efforts on rendering the few remaining defects as best we can, and restore the service that the… Read more »
Vote Up1-4Vote Down
19, December 2017 1:13 pm
eastcowes
willmatthews – It is helpful to acknowledge that the staff also have been rude to the public as well. Many of us are very nice to them all of the time, and there have been several incidents that have been reported about their behaviour, sadly, and have been nasty to people who hadn’t done anything to them whatsoever.. Your letter makes it look like the staff are… Read more »
Vote Up3-2Vote Down
19, December 2017 3:01 pm
willmatthews
eastcowes – I disagree. I think (and only my opinion), that the only major problem which will take some thinking is the clearance depths over the chains, most of the other issues seem to be sorted. I have read the specification documents, the only things I can see relating to passenger accommodation is: ‘Passenger accommodation to be single sided with interior seating and upper deck seating.’ ‘Improved… Read more »
Vote Up10Vote Down
19, December 2017 3:12 pm
eastcowes
That’s not the Statement of Requirements; that’s the Technical Specification. You have to read all of the legal documents (including the Invitation to Tender and others which are not online but are available) to understand what is wrong with the floating bridge. Indeed, ‘improved passenger accommodation’ is a woolly descriptor, but one can agree that this fails if half of the people are forced to stand (not… Read more »
Vote Up00Vote Down
19, December 2017 3:31 pm
willmatthews

This is quite interesting, could you send me an email? willoughby.matthews@islandlabour.uk

Vote Up00Vote Down
19, December 2017 3:33 pm
eastcowes
Will try to. Most are online; some are not. Even the requirements in Scope within the Statement of Requirements contradict each other, making it impossible to measure and/or fulfill one without ignoring another entirely. The pedestrian accommodation is a simple (and important) example, even though it has less to do with the function of the floating bridge. However, it has a lot to do with frequency as… Read more »
Vote Up00Vote Down
19, December 2017 4:01 pm
electrickery

Looks like local Labour have joined in the bandwagon-climbing fun! Move over, Cap’n Bob, you’ve got competition.

Vote Up0-4Vote Down
19, December 2017 2:41 pm
willmatthews

On the contrary, electrickery! We believe the Floating Bridge workers do deserve some recognition for the tricky situation that they’ve had to endure! Some have lost a lot of hours, some are stressed, and they are probably fed up of no-one listening to them!

We are here to stand up for all workers on the Isle of Wight.

Vote Up30Vote Down
19, December 2017 3:15 pm
Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...
Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*