Floating Bridge: Support for frontline workers demanded by Cowes Labour

Will shares this latest news on behalf of the Cowes branch of the Isle of Wight Labour Party. Ed

The Cowes and East Cowes Branch Labour Party have expressed support for the workers staffing the Cowes floating bridge, who have been on the front line of the service’s recent difficulties.

Will Matthews, Assistant Branch Secretary and Island Youth Officer said:

“The crews and support staff have had a very difficult job to do and have faced great criticism over a situation which is not of their making. “We wish to recognise that they are carrying out their duties with great professionalism, and are facing enormous pressure, as well as uncertainty about their futures and, in some cases, financial hardship.”

Frustration shared with all service users

Cowes Labour recognises and share the frustrations of all the service users whose lives have been disrupted by the suspension of the Floating Bridge service.

“In particular, we are concerned about parents who take their children to school across the Medina and people who have to commute either way, including many GKN staff. “In addition, the replacement launch service may be inaccessible to some disabled islanders. “We wish to see the earliest possible resumption of reliable services but understand that the technical issues that have dogged the project are not of the crew’s making.”

Priority must to be restore service

Amanda Mason, Branch Chair and East Cowes resident added: