MP and Bestival founder join forces to launch Youth Trust building appeal

Felicity shares this latest news from the Isle of Wight Youth Trust. Ed

Last Friday (15th December), Isle of Wight Conservative MP, Bob Seely, together with Youth Trust Patron, Rob da Bank joined forces to launch the Youth Trust’s ‘Fund our Future’ Appeal, which seeks to raise £150,000 towards the purchase of a new headquarters for the local charity.

Personal stories shared

Launching the appeal through a panel style discussion which was hosted by Youth Trust Chairman Malcolm Marshall, both patrons together with Youth Trust Director Mairead Healy, shared personal stories of overcoming obstacles along with their hopes for the future of youth mental health services on the Isle of Wight.

Mairead Healy, Director of the Youth Trust stressed the importance of the move to the new building, saying,

“Our current headquarters have been home to the Youth Trust for over 32 years, tens of thousands of young people have received help through the three counselling rooms we have here at the Trust but, as demand for our services increases, the building is simply not big enough. “Despite expanding delivery of our service into 15 outreach locations across the Isle of Wight, as more and more young Islanders turn to the Youth Trust for support, we are operating at full capacity. Waiting times have increased to 8 -12 weeks, and we need to move to ensure that our young people are able to access support, as soon as they are brave enough to ask for help.”

She further added,

“The building we have chosen in Pyle Street, is four times the size of our current building which will allow the Youth Trust to provide more counselling sessions and reduce waiting times. But, more than that, this building will be a suitable home for the Trust well into the future, providing plenty of space for the Youth Trust to develop and expand our services.”

New Patron

Island MP Bob Seely, who agreed to be Patron of the appeal after meeting with members of the Youth Trust’s Youth Mental Taskforce in October, said he was excited to be supporting this worthwhile project, adding,

“The young people I have met from the Youth Mental Health Taskforce are some of the most impressive I have met in a long time. “They were honest and courageous; role models for not just young people but for everyone. It was these young people who inspired me to sign on as patron of this appeal.”

He went on to say,

“I strongly support the work of the Youth Mental Health Taskforce and the Youth Trust. It is my hope that in securing this new building, the Youth Trust will be able to develop its already impressive service, to be not only Island leaders, but also national leaders in the provision of youth mental health services.”

Anyone wishing to make a donation to the appeal is encouraged to visit the Website.