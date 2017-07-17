Floating bridge to be suspended for final snagging

The Council share this latest news. Ed

This week, the Cowes floating bridge will enter the final phase of commissioning, at the end of which, all being well, the floating bridge will officially become the property of the Isle of Wight Council.

Mainstay Marine will be on site throughout this week and will be aiming to address any outstanding snags; carrying out any additional work as required; and undertaking trails and performance testing on the vessel.

In order for Mainstay Marine to inspect and test the chain wheels and troughs, the floating bridge will be taken out of service from 8.00am on Tuesday 18 July until 8.00am on Thursday 20th July.

The replacement launch, The Jenny, will run as an alternative for foot passengers until 11.00pm over this two day period.

The Floating bridge will operate as per its normal scheduled timetable today (17 July) and resume the scheduled timetable again, from Thursday 20 July of this week.

The Isle of Wight Council Cabinet member for transport and infrastructure, Cllr Ian Ward, said:

“Once again I would like to thank the community for their patience, as the Cowes floating bridge enters this final phase of commissioning. “We will be working with partners this week, including the harbour commission, and the Maritime and Coastguard Agency, to ensure that we are satisfied that all potential issues outstanding have been addressed and that it is deemed fit for purpose, in order to officially take ownership of the floating bridge. I have no doubt that this service will become as well loved as the previous floating bridge in time. “We are consulting with partners currently on the wider operation of the floating bridge service, specifically the pedestrian and traffic management at East Cowes, in order to ensure the service can be used in better manner than any previous floating bridge has done, in that area.”

