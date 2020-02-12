Floating bridge to be suspended for testing

The council say essential tests are due to be undertaken while the river is subject to a spring ebb tide. Details within

Read and contribute to the 2 readers' comments ↓

floating bridge suspended sign

The Isle of Wight council have announced the Cowes Floating Bridge will be suspended for part of Thursday and Friday for tests whilst the river is subject to a spring ebb tide.

The announcement reads:

The floating bridge will be suspended tomorrow (Thursday) between 5pm and 7.30pm, and on Friday between 5am and 8am.

This is for essential tests due to be undertaken while the river is subject to a spring ebb tide.

A replacement launch service will be provided.

Wednesday, 12th February, 2020 12:55pm

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2nsQ

Filed under: Cowes, East Cowes, Featured, Isle of Wight Council, Isle of Wight News, Roads, Unexpected

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below must comply with the Commenting 'House Rules' and are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave your Reply

2 Comments on "Floating bridge to be suspended for testing"

newest oldest most voted
wighton

Any idea what these tests are? Why are they only announced the day before when if they were ‘planned’ they could have been announced weeks ago?

Vote Up50Vote Down
12, February 2020 1:15 pm
henry

What’s left to test?

Vote Up00Vote Down
12, February 2020 1:36 pm
Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...
Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*