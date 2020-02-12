Floating bridge to be suspended for testing

The Isle of Wight council have announced the Cowes Floating Bridge will be suspended for part of Thursday and Friday for tests whilst the river is subject to a spring ebb tide.
The announcement reads:
The floating bridge will be suspended tomorrow (Thursday) between 5pm and 7.30pm, and on Friday between 5am and 8am.
This is for essential tests due to be undertaken while the river is subject to a spring ebb tide.
A replacement launch service will be provided.
