‘Flying Start Isle of Wight’ Website created to help Year 11 students plan ahead

A new Website to help young people in Year 11 plan and prepare for life, study and work after school has been launched by Island Futures and the Hampshire Careers Partnership.

‘Flying Start Isle of Wight’ links to a range of useful information, including new material to support students through the current coronavirus pandemic.

It acts as a hub for relevant information and links, but bespoke to Island students.

The site can be accessed directly through Flying Start Isle of Wight or via the Island Futures career Website.

Brading: We understand this is a worrying time

Councillor Paul Brading, Cabinet member for children’s services, education and skills, said:

“We understand this is a worrying time for schools and particularly for Year 11 students and their parents and carers. “We would strongly encourage young people — particularly those in Year 11 — to visit this new Website and make full use of the excellent advice, resources and material on offer.”

What is Island Futures?

Island Futures is the Isle of Wight Council’s careers specialist service providing independent information, advice and guidance to support young people to participate in education, employment and training.

The new Website contains links to resources that will help when considering a course at sixth form or college, an apprenticeship or future employment options, and helps young people explore and fulfil their potential.

Supporting mental health and wellbeing

As students face an anxious wait for grades after the cancellation of exams and to help teenagers cope with their anxieties, the Website also includes a section dedicated to support mental health and wellbeing.

Parents are also supported with a section of specific information and links to help them, as they look after their family members.

Setters: New Website supports the current service

Jen Setters, team coordinator at Island Futures, said:

“We welcome the new Flying Start Isle of Wight Website as an additional new resource to support young people on the Island, especially at this more challenging time. “It is great to have worked on this collaborative project with Hampshire and that it supports the service already being offered by the Island Futures team.”

