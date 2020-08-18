Town councillor explains thinking behind keeping popular paddling pool closed during heatwave

A summer staple in East Cowes will remain closed until next year — as the town council cannot meet the safety needs.

The children’s paddling pool on the seafront, which is owned and operated by East Cowes Town Council, has been the centre of local debate in the last few weeks as lockdown restrictions ease and swimming pools, and other recreational facilities, open again.

Closed despite the heat wave

However, residents of the town have been questioning why the children’s favourite is still closed, especially with the hot weather recently.

IW Councillor for East Cowes, and member of the town council, Cllr Karl Love, has said the pool will not be filled this summer as the town council is not able to fulfil the requirements of safety operations.

Posting on Facebook he said even if the town council could find the funding, only 20 children would be allowed in the pool with their families at any one time, due to Covid safety measures, with the added expenses of employing a lifeguard or security personnel.

Love: Deeply regret that we cannot open

The pool would also have to undergo extensive cleaning every day to meet the strict standards.

He said:

“The decision was taken in July not to operate the paddling pool this year for safety reasons and this is the case with many other paddling pools not only on our Island but across the country. “We do deeply regret that we cannot do this, but this is where we are.”

Love: Beach has been well used

Cllr Love also said before the pool could be reopened it would face a two-week wait as it would have to be painted and cured first.

He said:

“We are blessed that we have a beach and it has been well used this summer which has been a delight to see.”

Image: © Google Maps/Streetview