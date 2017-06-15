Latest news from the Isle of Wight Constituency Labour Party. Ed
Labour Party parliamentary candidate Julian Critchley today welcomed ex-county councillor Luisa Hillard to the Labour Party. Ms Hillard, who was East Cowes county Councillor for the Island Independents until May 4th this year, previously held the brief for Sustainability in the Island Independent administration.
Ms Hillard decided to join Labour after the Party rocketed to second place on the Island with its best vote in nearly sixty years.
Ms Hillard said:
“It has become clear that under the FPTP election system the current alternative to Conservative Austerity, on a national level, is Labour.
“I have huge respect for Jeremy Corbyn who represents grassroot voters – normal people – and has recaptured the ethos of the Party which first formed the NHS, which fought for workers’ rights and care for the vulnerable.
“I share the vision of a future where everyone, not just the richest, can access opportunity and be part of a better world.”
Surge of new members since election
Mr Critchley added,
“I’m delighted to welcome Luisa to the Labour Party. For too long, excellent people like Luisa have perhaps felt unable to join Labour given the party’s prior performance in elections on the Island.
“Last week put that problem firmly in the past. We’ve had a big influx of new members since the election, and I don’t expect Luisa to be the last of our high-profile new members on the Island.
“Labour is now clearly the main opposition to the Conservatives on the Island, and we will strongly contest the next council elections. However, before then Labour will launch a huge effort to take the Island away from Bob Seely when the next general election is called. With new members like Luisa Hillard joining more than a thousand committed and talented existing members, Labour plans to turn the Wight red.”
