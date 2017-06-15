Latest news from the Isle of Wight Constituency Labour Party. Ed

Labour Party parliamentary candidate Julian Critchley today welcomed ex-county councillor Luisa Hillard to the Labour Party. Ms Hillard, who was East Cowes county Councillor for the Island Independents until May 4th this year, previously held the brief for Sustainability in the Island Independent administration.

Ms Hillard decided to join Labour after the Party rocketed to second place on the Island with its best vote in nearly sixty years.

Ms Hillard said:

“It has become clear that under the FPTP election system the current alternative to Conservative Austerity, on a national level, is Labour. “I have huge respect for Jeremy Corbyn who represents grassroot voters – normal people – and has recaptured the ethos of the Party which first formed the NHS, which fought for workers’ rights and care for the vulnerable. “I share the vision of a future where everyone, not just the richest, can access opportunity and be part of a better world.”

Surge of new members since election

Mr Critchley added,