GCSE Results: Round up of Isle of Wight GCSE results

Thursday, 20th August, 2020 11:53am
GCSE results: Cowes Enterprise College 2020 results
The principal at the school says GCSE students have really led by example this year, and they should all be very proud of themselves and their achievements
Thursday, 20th August, 2020 11:44am
GCSE results: Christ the King College 2020 results
The Head of School says that during this time of school closure, pupils have demonstrated resilience, independence, creativity and positivity
Thursday, 20th August, 2020 10:40am
GCSE results: Carisbrooke College and Medina College results
The Executive Head says he’s confident the Centre Assessed Grades are an accurate reflection of what the students would have achieved under normal circumstances
Thursday, 20th August, 2020 10:26am
GCSE results: Priory School 2020 results
There has been a year of first-rate GCSEs for the 15 students in Y11 at Priory School, who cover the full range of abilities
Thursday, 20th August, 2020 10:27am
