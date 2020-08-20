GCSE Results: Round up of Isle of Wight GCSE results

News OnTheWight will be updating this page throughout the day as details of GCSE results come through from all education providers on the Isle of Wight.

Click on the headlines below to read the full articles.

Thursday, 20th August, 2020 11:53am

GCSE results: Cowes Enterprise College 2020 results

The principal at the school says GCSE students have really led by example this year, and they should all be very proud of themselves and their achievements

Thursday, 20th August, 2020 11:44am

GCSE results: Christ the King College 2020 results

The Head of School says that during this time of school closure, pupils have demonstrated resilience, independence, creativity and positivity

Thursday, 20th August, 2020 10:40am

GCSE results: Carisbrooke College and Medina College results

The Executive Head says he’s confident the Centre Assessed Grades are an accurate reflection of what the students would have achieved under normal circumstances

Thursday, 20th August, 2020 10:26am

GCSE results: Priory School 2020 results

There has been a year of first-rate GCSEs for the 15 students in Y11 at Priory School, who cover the full range of abilities

Image: Dayne Topkin under CC BY 2.0