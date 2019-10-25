Isle of Wight council plans to ban dogs from cemeteries, beaches and playgrounds

Rules banning dogs from cemeteries, beaches and playgrounds have been published by the Isle of Wight Council.

A public consultation will be launched on proposed Public Spaces Protection Orders (PSPOs), which are aimed at preventing anti-social behaviour by prohibiting certain activities, such as dog fouling or drinking alcohol.

Public consultation

Providing it is not challenged, a delegated decision to launch the consultation will be made by 31st October — the first stage in the process to introduce the regulations.

Consultations have already taken place with stakeholders such as town and parish councils.

Where dogs will be banned from

The PSPOs published yesterday (Thursday) include banning dogs from 49 Island cemeteries, playgrounds and beaches — and Medina College in Newport. Dogs must remain on their lead at 37 areas including Wootton Recreation Ground, St Helen’s Duver and Prince’s Green, Cowes.

The delegated decision notice includes a warning that ‘draconian’ policies have proved unpopular. It states:

“It should be noted that draconian implementation of these provisions has drawn negative, sometimes national, press therefore any provisions must be carefully considered and be a fair and proportionate response to evidence.”

Replacing existing powers

The PSPOs will replace powers set out in existing legislation including Dog Control Orders (DCOs), dog fouling, and dog exclusion zones.

The orders include restrictions on anti-social drinking in parts of East Cowes, Sandown and other areas.

A six-week consultation has been proposed, following which the orders could come into force in May 2020.

This article is from the BBC’s LDRS (Local Democracy Reporter Service) scheme, which OnTheWight is taking part in. Some alterations and additions may be been made by OnTheWight. Ed

Image: nicksie2008 under CC BY 2.0