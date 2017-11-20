Government must commit funding for post offices, says Citizens Advice

Melanie shares this latest news from Citizens Advice. Ed

A new report from Citizens Advice shows people in rural areas are more likely than their urban counterparts to depend on their local post office for key services, including postal services, banking, collecting state benefits, pensions and purchasing household goods.

As the number of pubs, banks and shops decline across England, the charity is calling on government to commit to continued funding of these crucial community institutions.

The government’s decision on funding the postal network, including important rural services, has not yet been confirmed following a public consultation from December 2016.

Appropriate funding must be committed

As the statutory watchdog for postal consumers, Citizens Advice is calling on government to publish its consultation response and commit appropriate funding for the next three years to ensure rural post offices remain open.

As other public spaces dwindle in rural areas, a poll of over 800 rural residents found a over a quarter of people rely on their local post office for learning about local events and services.

Vital for the digitally excluded

The survey also found one in five people said they would lose contact with neighbours or friends if it wasn’t for their local post office. This was particularly important for people over 65 years old, people with a disability, carers and those who are digitally excluded.

Small businesses also rely on post offices more in rural areas with seven out of ten anticipating they would have higher costs without their post office and eight out of ten says it would take more time.

Crucial community institutions

Gillian Guy, Chief Executive of Citizens Advice, said: