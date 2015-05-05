This in from Vix Lowthion, in her own words. Ed
Yesterday saw the launch of Vix Lowthion‘s own personal manifesto – showing what difference a Green MP would make for the Isle of Wight.
It comes in a series of short video clips, but the transcript is also included below.
The videos can be viewed below or via the main campaign website http://www.votevix.org,
Vix says,
“Many people are unsure who to vote for this Thursday.
“So let me tell you about some concerns that we all share.”
CUTS IN THE COMMUNITY
Some of the biggest issues faced by islanders today are the cuts to our community and our local services. Cuts to our libraries and our museums. Cuts to our public toilets, and cuts to our youth services and those people who are vulnerable and with disabilities. These services have been cut due to a lack of budget for our local council. And that’s a national problem. It’s only at a national level, as your MP, can we start to change the way our government is run and actually get the money to the people who most need it.
NHS
Everyone has been to St Mary’s hospital – to visit a loved one or to receive treatment. Our NHS is precious to us all. 70 years on from its birth, the National Health Service is under threat – from a lack of public investment, and an increasing privatisation of clinical services. We must ensure that the NHS remains a public service, run for and by the public. It is important – too important for private interference. And we must pay for it, together.
FERRIES
We all rely on our ferries – whether it is to visit friends and family, commute to work, or ship goods across the Solent. A reliable, frequent and efficient service is an essential for islanders. Yet increasingly, cross Solent transport is being priced beyond the pocket of the average resident. I believe that we need to tackle this, with the broadest number of options, and look into regulating our ferries to be more publicly accountable. They’re not just a private business – they’re a public service.
EDUCATION
As a parent and a teacher, living on the Isle of Wight, I know that education has undergone a massive upheaval in recent years. We have been left with a mixture of different school providers; academies, free schools, studio schools and trusts. The Green Party believe that our schools must be accountable to our local authority – and not this inefficient mix of different organisations. We must move on from this target driven culture, and get back to what really matters – which is happy, motivated and well qualified young people.
GREEN SPACES
Visitors flock to our island because of our beautiful green spaces – but they are under threat. The Green Party will invest in measures to combat climate change, including low carbon energy generation and flood defences. We value food produced locally and the farmers who work hard to be caretakers of our land. We must ensure that our open countryside, such as Brading Down, is managed by the public and for the public to enjoy. The Green Party are the only party who are completely against fracking – and a Green MP would lead the way to ensure our island is fracking free.
YOUNG PEOPLE
We need to improve the prospects for young people on the Isle of Wight. Education, training and apprenticeships are key – but so are jobs once qualifications are achieved. The Green Party would invest in jobs to combat climate change – and on the island this would be in engineering and manufacturing renewable technologies. We are against the exploitative zero-hours contracts, and believe that everyone deserves a Living Wage. Young people need affordable housing to rent or buy. The Green Party would invest in jobs by putting empty homes back into use, and build social housing to fulfill the needs of future generations.
WHAT DIFFERENCE COULD A GREEN MP MAKE?
The Green Party believe in better representation – not absolute power. A Green MP would not join a formal coalition, but would support policies on an evidence and a case by case basis – in line with our manifesto. A Green MP can put forward parliamentary Bills which receive support from across party boundaries. I would put our island on the map as a Green destination.
So for the things we share, and what we really care about on the Isle of Wight – please give me a minute of your time next Thursday. And Vote Vix. Vote Green
I.Reader
5.May.2015 8:44am
Green/ EcoIsland pix Vix will make a nice tabloid headline.
ewald
5.May.2015 11:20am
she brings security to the older most conservative voters who follow here or send there children to vote GREEN in droves… she brings money to the Island if here fresh new ideas can be implemented….
Ecoisland tourism ,Renewable Energy can be sold in the future and Norway makes the start
http://www.dw.de/norway-to-become-germanys-energy-reservoir/a-18256802
And hopefully my dream, a magnetic level tram/train which would be build on the Isle of Wight and run with RE only and attract investors from all over the world unloading the cash on the Island who by then should have its own local currency based on ideas of the existing Bristol Pound….
http://bristolpound.org/
keeps the money on the IOW
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Maglev
bringing a University to the Island and young people will like to stay here etc.
Dave the cave
5.May.2015 10:17am
Darcy
5.May.2015 10:50am
Appalling inane comment. Such personal insults demean you. This should be taken down
Sally Perry
5.May.2015 10:54am
The type of comment left by ‘Dave the cave’ is totally unacceptable and will not be tolerated.
billy builder
5.May.2015 10:28am
What a narrow minded puerile comment.
billy builder
5.May.2015 11:15am
Now for my narrow minded puerile comment:-
In the Isle of Wight constituency and in all other constituencies across the country with the exception of perhaps Brighton the Greens will trail in last or close to last place. Vix will not be the next IOW MP.
The Isle of Wight is in general a Tory / LibDem battleground. Where the MP returned will either be from the right (Tory or maybe UKIP) or from the centre ie LibDem. If the island voter do not focus their vote on LibDem then either Andrew Turner or Iain McKie will be returned as our MP.
But you might say, ‘vote LibDem, get Tory’. And that could certainly be one outcome. Alternatively ‘vote LibDem, get Labour. Likewise another perhaps more likely outcome.
But what you can absolutely be sure of, if the centre-centre-left vote is split then you will get a Tory or UKIP MP, and you will reduce the possibility of a left of centre government come Friday.
ohnhai
15.May.2017 10:34am
Your powers of prediction are asstounding!
Ain’t gonna be Turner or McKie. LOL!!
And as to “last or close to last” you simply have not been paying attention… We came third (behind UKIP and Blue) in 2015, and in the 2017 locals we came second* and grew our vote share from 13% to over 17%, whereas both Labour and Lib-Dem lost ground to the Greens. UKIP… Well UKIP just evaporated, and are odds on to collect the wooden-spoon behind the independant. Both of whom are most likely gonna lose their deposit on June 8th.
Greens can with this. Not least because we are still building on the momentum of 2015 General and the 2017 Locals, but also because we ran a very minimal campaign last time. This time we are running a full-on campaign.
And finally we have a Candidate that has proven time and time again that she will get out and fight for the island on many many issues from before the 2015 general fight up to now. Right at this very moment (10am 15/05/2017) She is out in the rain announcing our education policies and standing up for Sandown Academy in the face of blatant commercial interests being put before the education and future prospects of our children.
We will do better. Spectacularly better. Second is already in the bag and I firmly believe the Greens can, and will, go one better and pull off a stupendous win come June 8th.
last? pfft! First, or at the very least a very strong second.
See you on June 8th
*(of the main parties, and adjusting for the fact that independents do far better in locals than generals)
box sticks
5.May.2015 11:09am
Darcy
5.May.2015 11:18am
Oh dear. The island is full of them isn’t it? Do try to separate informed and balanced political comment from personal insults.
Albert Street
5.May.2015 11:40am
Sadly this is just a bunch of words that play on peoples fears. Like all the other PPC’s the Green candidate’s personal manifesto does not address the issues with real and achievable solutions.
I will vote for the candidate that can actually achieve rather than those that want to talk or reinforce peoples fears.
Darcy
5.May.2015 1:19pm
Caroline Lucus is doing a pretty good job in Brighton yet still gets herself heard on the national stage. I have issues with some Green policies but I’m making my decision to vote for Vix as she stands the best opportunity to put the island’s case.
There’s no chance the Greens will form the next Government but their ideas could well influence the decisions of those who do.
Just think, if she could persuade the government to nationalise the ferries, sort out roads and education, and/or improve the economy through a form of fixed link.
Scotland benefits from the effects of the West Lothian question. Maybe the Isle of Wight could benefit from the Vix Lowthion question!
billy builder
5.May.2015 1:24pm
But Darcy, Vix stands absolutely no chance of being elected on the Island as the Islands MP. It will not happen.
A vote for Green is in essence a Vote for Andrew Turner and/or UKIP.
You will certainly be doing the Green agenda no favours by voting Green
billy builder
5.May.2015 2:08pm
Darcy, you are absolutely right you should certainly vote for what you believe in with your eyes wide open. However, you must also be mindful of the likely effects of your intended course of action.
A driver, driving at excessive speed along country roads might well have an absolute right to do so, but when the crash happens, he cannot absolve himself from culpability. Likewise if a voter at an election votes for a person or party in the full and certain knowledge that that person or party will not be elected, and if by casting his or her vote in that way, an unacceptable candidate is returned, then that person is partially responsible for that unacceptable outcome.
At the end of the day it is your choice how you vote, but be mindful that Andrew Turner or UKIP are the likely outcome.
cicero
5.May.2015 3:01pm
BB “if an unacceptable candidate is returned, then that person is partially responsible for that unacceptable outcome.”
Unacceptable to whom?
billy builder
5.May.2015 3:14pm
clearly the person who made a deliberate voting choice to vote for an unelectable candidate, resulting in the unacceptable (for themselves) being elected.
Say I vote Green in the full and certain knowledge that the Green candidate would not be elected, and UKIP get elected, then (for most Greens) that would be an unacceptable outcome (as UKIP effectively deny the link between man’s activity and global warming).
cicero
5.May.2015 3:40pm
So…the “win” motivation attached to voting overrides the democratic duty as a citizen?
billy builder
5.May.2015 3:48pm
We are being a silly billy again aren’t we cicero.
Its called cutting off you nose to spite your face. That is, you want Green policies. You know a Green Vote will not win, but increases the chance of getting an anti-green MP.
So vote Green get UKIP, who wins. Certainly not Green policies or the Green agenda.
cicero
5.May.2015 3:54pm
BB Would the following scenario be similar?
Say I voted for the LibDem candidate despite the fact that should he succeed it would lead to another Tory/LibDem coalition that would be unacceptable to me..
Would that unacceptability be acceptable to you as long as your candidate won my vote? :-))
billy builder
5.May.2015 4:15pm
Cicero,
If the Island were a LibDem / Labour political combat zone and a Tory administration of any kind was totally unacceptable, then a LibDem vote would be unacceptable, as it could lead to a Tory / LibDem coalition.
However, the contest here is between the Tory/UKIP Right and the liberal centre. A vote for the left will increase the likelihood of a Tory victory on IOW and a subsequent Tory government, where as a vote for LibDem will reduce the likelihood of a Tory administration. That is, a vote for the liberal centre will reduce the chances of Andrew Turner being elected, and consequently will reduce the Tory bargaining power following the election on Thursday.
A strong LibDem presents in the next parliament will lead most probably to a left of centre LibLab coalition.
A spoiled ballet aids Andrew Turner or UKIP.
A vote for UKIP aids UKIP
A vote for Labour aids Andrew Turner or UKIP
A vote for Green aids Andrew Turner or UKIP
A vote for Ian Stephens aids ?????
cicero
5.May.2015 4:35pm
… and a vote for LibDem also aids a Tory/LibDem coalition?
However “A vote for the left will increase the likelihood of a Tory victory on IOW and a subsequent Tory government, where as a vote for LibDem will reduce the likelihood of a Tory administration.”
Even a Tory/LibDem administration? Another coupling of the unspeakable with the untrustworthy?
(I think you mean “government” rather than the US-style “administration”)
billy builder
5.May.2015 3:01pm
Vix, you’re quite right I do not *know* that. But I’ll bet you a pound to a penny that your nowhere near winning the Isle of Wight
Darcy
5.May.2015 3:26pm
You make me laugh BB. This is what you said on another thread and I quote:
“What I do know with ABSOLUTE CERTAINTY , Greens will come bottom of the poll…
I then bet you 20 quid that you are wrong but you ignored the challenge… Want to change your mind…?
billy builder
5.May.2015 3:32pm
Darcy, I did not ignore your post, I responded to it. However the odds on the Greens coming bottom are radically different from the odds on the Greens winning. William Hill is currently quoting 125/1 odds on Labour winning, but not even bothering to give odds on a Green victory on the Isle of Wight.
peaceful_life
5.May.2015 3:39pm
@BB.
The entirety of your many permutations, possibilities, hypothetical outcomes and observation of the demographical dynamic, are all based on one thing, a reliance that the people of the island are incapable of adaptation and change, whereby they’ll remain statically predictable enough to simply repeat historical trends.
That in itself is a big reliance, because never has there been such social inequality, ecological degradation, financial ineptitude and political betrayal, indeed the list goes on for a very long while, but if you honestly think that people really are simply oblivious to the ongoing changes, then it’s fair to say that you’re very much mistaken.
Vix stands as much chance as anyone in being elected, a decision which lays entirely in the hands of the voters, if enough people vote for Vix, then she’ll be elected, it’s that simple.
Granted, Vix may well not be successful in this particular political campaign, however…
In many ways, Vix has already ‘won’, because against the odds she has won the respect and attention of many if her peers and even ‘opponents’, she has won the right to witness her popularity rise, why?…because she’s representing those changes previously mentioned.
If the island do vote in the way of Tory and/or UKIP then that’ll be the islands loss, not Vix’s.
Darcy
5.May.2015 4:35pm
Hi BB? Great politician’s answer. You answered a question I did not ask. I did not say you ignored my post. I said you ‘ignored the challenge’! One final time: are you going to stand by your assertion that ‘the Greens will come bottom of the poll? An ‘absolute certainty’ according to your post. Or have you changed your mind or are you not prepared to put your money where your mouth is?
Vix Lowthion
5.May.2015 2:57pm
How do you *know* that BB?
Fact is – you do not.
This is why this 2015 election on the IW is fascinating. The reaction to our campaign in the last 5 days has been immense. We have given people something to vote *for* and they are reacting en masse.
The Green Party on the IW is getting regional and national coverage. BBC are calling me and I’m booked in for this sunday. The momentum is certainly with us.
Darcy
5.May.2015 1:53pm
@BB It might surprise you that I am voting for what I believe to be right this time. Last time I voted LD because I believed it was right then.
The LDs don’t have a monopoly on virtue. You’re at liberty to vote for whom you wish.
Don Smith
5.May.2015 1:30pm
Vix,
You present a very good manifesto. You work hard and you deserve to prosper. Maybe not this election, but I am sure many people will warm to you in the future.
We need change, and I find your manifesto very honest. Good luck and you get my vote.
bigEars
5.May.2015 3:47pm
I considered giving you my vote, Vix. You argue for many things that evidently need putting right. But your political outlook lacks maturity and authority, so it comes over as being worthy but glib. If by any chance you do get in, here’s some cheap advice to be ignored at your leisure: pick one fight you absolutely believe you can win, and one fight that you would be proud to win but may not. Prosecute your cause with a demonic attitude that frightens you. Leave all the rest of your list of good deeds to those who come after you.
watchdog
5.May.2015 3:53pm
Whatever the thinking voter does, it will make no difference on the Island to the Tory outcome.
So the Greens get my vote for their aspirations for the Island. Whatever the chances of implementation, it’s necessary to keep on logging these aspirations so that they don’t disappear down the agenda. A vote for the Greens also reinforces nationally the scandal of our outdated voting system whereby an ideology embraced by less than 40% of the electorate can ride roughshod over the whole country. Remember that the Tories only got 36.1% of the vote in 2010, and look at the damage they have done since then, to health, education, housing policies, viability of local government, as well as sell-offs of the public domain to private (often foreign) interests.
The mantra spouted by the “first-past-the-post” people is always “stable government”. But we don’t want stable government that forces an autocratic system down all of our throats. Germany has had proportional representation since their post-war constitution, and they have prospered under coalitions which have had broad support from the people, because that is the norm, and they don’t get continually sniped at from the side and undermined.
In the case of the UK, the anomalies are apparent: the Greens are chugging along with about 5% support in the polls, and likely to get 1, or perhaps 2, seats. while the Scottish National Party has about 4% support in the polls, with a likelihood of about 50 seats. How bizarre is that for a fair voting system ?
Another scandal is the lack of any reform in the system whereby party donors and retiring (or losing) MPs get to call themselves “Lords” and have a legislative role, unelected, in a second chamber, together with a rump of hereditories and some unelected bishops.
The confusion of the honours system (which also needs reform) with the need for a second parliamentary chamber is itself a scandal, but the ones who could change it are precisely the ones who aspire to be a Lord themselves when their energies for representing a Commons constituency run down.
No wonder our friends on the European Continent look at us with some bemusement (and occasionally irritation) at our posturing pretensions.