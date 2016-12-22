Guns still missing after smash and grab

Have you been offered these replica guns that were stolen during a break-in in Ventnor last night? Police would like to talk to anyone who has been offered the weapons.

Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓

Guns

Police share this latest appeal. Ed

We are appealing for information after three replica guns were stolen in a burglary at a shop in Ventnor.

The front window of Sorties in Pier Street was smashed at around 1am on Wednesday, December 21 and the replica guns were taken from a display stand.

We are looking for two men in connection with this burglary.

One man is described as wearing a blue hoodie and dark coloured trousers, the other as wearing a grey hoodie and light coloured trousers.

Man arrested and bailed
A 23-year-old man from Ventnor has been arrested in connection with the burglary.

He has been bailed until March 20, 2017.

The guns
Details and values of the replica guns are as follows:

  • 1869 Colt Peacemaker nickel finish, a non firing replica but with working mechanism, £84.99 (pictured, left)
  • 1862 Remington Navy Pistol, a non firing replica with authentic working firing mechanism, £54.99 (pictured, centre)
  • 1869 Colt Peacemaker black finish, a non firing replica but with working mechanism, £72.99 (pictured, bottom)

The three replicas will fire rounds, make a loud bang and produce smoke, but no bullets will come from their barrels.

Rare occurrence
Detective Constable Lee Parker from Newport CID said:

“This is a rare occurrence and it would appear this shop has been targeted for the items on show in the window.

“We are looking to speak to anybody who has been offered these guns for sale or has any information about the burglary itself.

“Please call me on 101, quoting 44160479556 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

Location map
View the location of this story.

Thursday, 22nd December, 2016 4:20pm

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2eR1

Filed under: Featured, Island-wide, Police, Ventnor

Print Friendly

.

Add comment

Login to your account.
If you do not have an account, reserve your own name and receive exclusive special offers - just sign up for an On The Wight account

.

Get Isle of Wight news
direct to your Mobile
Advertise here: Call 01983 898 777

What readers say

See latest comments ...
Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*