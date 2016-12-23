Plans dropped to include Isle of Wight in Hampshire Constabulary name

The BBC is reporting that the current Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) for Hampshire and the Isle of Wight, Michael Lane, is shelving plans to include the Isle of Wight in the name of Hampshire.

The original PCC, Simon Hayes, felt it was important that the Isle of Wight was equally represented in the police authority’s name, this was reflected when he was running for re-election as PCC, when he said:

I have always fought to ensure that the Isle of Wight is equally served by Hampshire Constabulary and equally represented in my policy development. From early on I have campaigned for Hampshire Constabulary’s name to reflect the Isle of Wight, and am pleased with the recent Government announcement that a change in legislation will enable this. The opportunity is in the Police Crime Bill currently going through Parliament.

Lane: “Not a priority for me”

In a statement, Mr Lane said,

“My priority is to represent everyone and focus on keeping residents of Hampshire, the Isle of Wight, Portsmouth, and Southampton safer. Changing the name of Hampshire Constabulary is therefore not a priority for me to consider at this time.”

Simon Hayes told the BBC,

“I’d be very disappointed if this chance was not taken up, it would be a missed opportunity and send the wrong message to residents living on the Isle of Wight.”

Stewart: “A clear message”

Mr Lane ran as a Conservative at the 2016 PCC elections. The head of the Conservatives on the Isle of Wight council, Dave Stewart, himself an ex-policeman and currently chair of the Police and Crime Panel, told the BBC,

“A change of name would be a symbolic acknowledgement, sending a clear message to the Island community that we have an equal status as a county in terms the provision of our police service.”

Isle of Wight Assistant Commissioner dropped

After being elected, Mr Lane dropped the dedicated Assistant Commissioner that Simon Hayes had appointed in 2013.

OnTheWight questioned Mr Lane about his decision back in July 2016.

His response was,

“My responsibility is to ensure the Island has its proper place in my police and crime plan, therefore on any occasion when I need to be on the Island, I will be.”

A comment left by the then Executive member who was the PCC’s point of contact on the Isle of Wight wasn’t very encouraging:

“I am sorry to report that emails from me as Executive Member for Public Protection for the Isle of Wight Council asking for a meeting have gone unanswered. I have yet to meet with him. “I have yet to speak with him and yet to hear from him. “I have exchanged emails with the CE of the PCC who understands it is imperative I meet with him at the earliest possible moment…. “Still nothing. “We are seriously off to a bad start.”

Source: BBC

Image: fhwrdh under CC BY 2.0