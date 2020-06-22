Haven Falconry Bird of Prey Centre launch fundraiser to support their work

Like many other zoos and animal sanctuaries, Haven Falconry Bird of Prey Centre, have found themselves struggling due to the Coronavirus lockdown.

They are a self-funding bird of prey centre, and after a long winter, they say the lockdown could not have come at a worse time for them.

Like many other attractions at this time of year they would be welcoming visitors again – their only source of income.

Rising costs and no income

During lockdown they have been following Government guidelines, leaving their falconers to work solo on separate days to care for and maintain all the animals.

However, food supplies are costing them around £250 a month on top of wages and running costs.

A Just Giving page has been set up where anyone wishing to support the Centre can make a donation.

Martin: No matter how small, it will be a huge help to our survival

Sally Martin says,

“No matter how small, it will be a huge help to our survival, and we greatly thank you in anticipation. “We have to remain optimistic and are determined we will get through this difficult period and hope you will all visit when you can. “

Show your support

You can show your support by donating via their Just Giving Page.

Follow updates from Haven Falconry Bird of Prey Centre via their Facebook Page.