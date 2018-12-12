Hawthorn Meadows East Cowes application receives planning decision

A housing development looks set to be built in an East Cowes field— despite objections from residents, who claim they were told it would remain undeveloped.

Isle of Wight Council planning committee members yesterday (Tuesday) voted to support the plans at Hawthorn Meadows, off Saunders Way, apart from Cllr Michael Lilley, who abstained.

Residents: Field a “public space”

Residents objected to the scheme, and said the field had been used as a public space for more than 20 years.

Objector, Angela Rowlands, said:

“We should be protecting ancient woodland, which has threatened species of bird, especially finches and woodpeckers, and species of wildlife including badgers, foxes and pheasants. The development only 50 metres away will threaten their habitat.”

Agent: “Not a public space”

But planning agent, David Long, said the site was not a public space.

He said,

“It has not been used for 20 years as open space. It would have been farm land 20 years ago. “There is a bit of irony, because when people purchased their houses on the estate they would have been told that site was to be developed, and it did form part of the same planning consent that their own houses were built from.”

Plans provide much-needed housing

Mr Long argued the ancient woodland, which residents have raised concerns over, can be developed as long as there is a 50 metre buffer zone.

He said the plans would provide much-needed housing for the Island.

The site had originally been earmarked for 12-metre high industrial buildings.

Barry: Permission for any number?

Although the plans were approved in principle, the exact number of houses to be built on the site has not yet been agreed.

Reg Barry said:

“Are we giving permission for any number of houses to be developed any way they like?”

More detailed plans will come back before the committee at a later date.

Ward councillor not present

Ward councillor, Julia Baker-Smith, did not attend the meeting, but made her objections through East Cowes councillor Karl Love, claiming the site was used as a village green. She also said part of the land was potentially contaminated with asbestos.

This article is from the BBC’s LDRS (Local Democracy Reporter Service) scheme, which OnTheWight is taking part in. Some additions by OnTheWight. Ed

Image: © Barratt Homes