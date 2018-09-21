Headon Heather: Our Flickr Group Picture of the Week

It’s been a while since we dived into the Flickr Group Pool (currently over 33,500 individual shots) to choose our Flickr Group Picture of the Week.

There have been loads of fantastic photos from around the Isle of Wight added over the past weeks.

This gorgeous burst of colour of heather on Headon Warren by Benjamin Tonner caught our eye.

Be sure to check out Benjamin’s other photos, as well as the rest of the Flickr Group Pool.

To join the group, simply sign up for an account on Flickr, go to our Group Pool and ask to join.

Image: © Benjamin Tonner

