Headon Heather: Our Flickr Group Picture of the Week

This gorgeous burst of colour of heather on Headon Warren in the Flickr Pool by Benjamin Tonner caught our eye, so we made it our Picture of the Week.

Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓

It’s been a while since we dived into the Flickr Group Pool (currently over 33,500 individual shots) to choose our Flickr Group Picture of the Week.

There have been loads of fantastic photos from around the Isle of Wight added over the past weeks.

This gorgeous burst of colour of heather on Headon Warren by Benjamin Tonner caught our eye.

Click on image to see larger version
Headon Warren Heather by Benjamin Tonner

Join the Flickr Pool
Be sure to check out Benjamin’s other photos, as well as the rest of the Flickr Group Pool.

To join the group, simply sign up for an account on Flickr, go to our Group Pool and ask to join.

Image: © Benjamin Tonner

Location map
View the location of this story.

Friday, 21st September, 2018 6:20pm

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2lxd

Filed under: Alum Bay, Featured, Island-wide, Totland, West Wight

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave your Reply

Be the First to Comment

  Subscribe  
Email updates?
Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...
Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*