Helpline set up to help vulnerable Isle of Wight residents

A new helpline number is now available to support the Island’s most vulnerable residents affected by the coronavirus (Covid-19) self-isolation measures.

People who do not have a local network of friends or family to support them while they are self-isolating or social distancing can call (01983) 823600 (seven days a week, 9am-5pm).

The helpline has been put in place by the Isle of Wight Council in partnership with the Island’s voluntary networks, including Community Action Isle of Wight, Citizens Advice Isle of Wight and Age UK Isle of Wight, to support those who meet the Coronavirus ‘vulnerable’ criteria.

Bulpitt: A large network of caring volunteers

Mike Bulpitt, from Community Action Isle of Wight, said:

“We are working together to make it as simple and easy for people who need help and support to get hold of someone who can help. “Initially we want to make sure that people have access to groceries and medications to keep them safe and supported during this uncertain time. “We have a large network of caring volunteers between us and many more people have shown an interest in volunteering to help those in need over the past couple of weeks. “Thanks to everyone who has come forward to offer help – including those who responded to the Isle of Wight Coronavirus Community Help group on Facebook, who we are working alongside.”

The partnership is trying to keep in contact with those it knows are high risk to make sure they are safe, healthy and supported — and where necessary, offering this help. Please note that none of the partnership will ever ask you for bank or other financial details.

Jo Dare, from Isle of Wight Age UK, said:

“Working together means that those most in need of help can be supported in the right way and at the right time.”

Stewart: The Coronavirus is a national emergency

Council leader, Dave Stewart, said:

“The Coronavirus is a national emergency which means we must all pull together to help those in need. “If you need help because of self-isolation, please get in touch. Or, if you are healthy and able to help by volunteering, please get in touch as well by emailing volunteer@actioniw.org.uk.”

Government Covid-19 guidance

Wash your hands thoroughly and frequently (video tips).



Use the NHS 111 online coronavirus service that can tell if you need medical help and advise you what to do.



If you live alone stay at home for 7 days if you have either:

– a high temperature

– a new continuous cough



If you live with others and you or one of them have symptoms of coronavirus, then all household members must stay at home and not leave the house for 14 days. The 14-day period starts from the day when the first person in the house became ill.



This will help to protect others in your community while you are infectious.



Do not go to a GP surgery, pharmacy or hospital.



You do not need to contact NHS 111 to tell them you’re staying at home.



The Government has decided that the NHS will not be testing people who are self-isolating with mild symptoms.

News shared by Isle of Wight council press office. Ed

Image: zigazou76 under CC BY 2.0

