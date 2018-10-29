High streets relief an early Budget treat for small businesses, say FSB

Neil shares this latest news on behalf of the Federation of Small Businesses. Ed

Responding to the Government’s announcement about funding for high streets in the Autumn Budget, FSB National Chairman Mike Cherry said:

“In the lead up to the Budget, we’ve been urging the Government to provide targeted support to struggling small firms on our high streets. This announcement shows the Chancellor has listened and this relief targeting firms in England, is a welcome step in getting the urgent help that all small businesses need. This fund will help keep high streets at the heart of our communities.

“Small firms are the lifeblood of our high street. They are under a huge amount of pressure, with current business rates bills adding to that ever-increasing strain. For far too long they have come up against an outdated and unfair rates system and it’s clear that change is needed.

“To make a real difference to every high street, this relief needs to include hospitality and service businesses, not just retailers, and we will be looking forward to hearing more details from the Government on this.

“The high cost of town centre parking and poor infrastructure has also been ramping up the pressure on small high street firms. This investment in transport and infrastructure must be targeted at fixing potholes, improving local roads and providing more free parking to encourage shoppers to the high street.”