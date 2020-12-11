Hopes for Isle of Wight to remain in Tier One

Public bosses are hopeful the Isle of Wight will remain in Coronavirus Tier One, but have warned again about being complacent when the vaccine does arrive.

With a review of the tier system in England taking place next week, the Island is in a positive position with infection rates falling and the positivity rate of the pandemic decreasing.

How it’s measured

Five metrics are used to determine the tiers a local authority area is placed in, and the ones that can be measured – the case detection rate in all ages and specifically over 60s – show the cases have been slowing down.

In data presented at the local outbreak engagement board by the Isle of Wight’s director of public health, Simon Bryant, between 2nd and 9th December the case detection rate in over 60s fell by 71 per cent down to just four cases per 100,000.

Stewart: Everything is indicating we have done the right thing

Isle of Wight Council leader, Cllr Dave Stewart, said they have been pushing the Island hard to keep infection levels down and the figures showed that if “people do what we ask, everybody stays safe”.

He said,

“I will be very surprised if we change from Tier One on 16th December because everything is indicating we have done the right thing.”

Metcalfe: It’ll be a while for the vaccine to roll

With Christmas around the corner and the roll out of the vaccine starting next week, the council’s chief executive, John Metcalfe, warned residents not to take their foot off the accelerator and lose control.

He said,

“It is important for us to continue to focus on this as it will be a while for the vaccine to roll and a while for use to see the benefits of that.”

Busy custody centre

A Facebook post by the Isle of Wight Police over the weekend said the Island’s custody centre was the busiest in Hampshire, with drunken disorder in Newport and Ryde.

Mr Byrant said while it was fantastic news that we have got the vaccination but we needed to be mindful the effects will not be instantaneous.

He said,

“I would encourage everybody to take the opportunity to have the vaccine and to protect themselves from the virus.”

