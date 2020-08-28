If you are planning to socialise this weekend, the council has got some guidance for you

Residents and visitors have been urged to continue following social distancing regulations over the bank holiday weekend to stop the spread of Coronavirus.

Although this year’s scooter rally has been cancelled due to the pandemic, the Isle of Wight Council is expecting this weekend to be extremely busy and is encouraging both residents and visitors to remain alert and take steps to reduce the risk of infection.

Social distancing

These well-known steps include keeping two metres apart from anyone not in your own household, wearing a face covering in enclosed public places, washing hands thoroughly and regularly and self-isolating if you or someone in your household develops Covid-19 symptoms.

Test and Trace App

Tourists will also being urged to download and use the NHS Test and Trace App. App ambassadors are working with ferry companies to distribute leaflets containing eight-digit unique codes to those visiting the Island.

Simon Bryant, the council’s director of public health, said everyone had a role to play in preventing the spread of infection including adhering to national social distancing guidelines.

He said:

“We want everyone to enjoy the long weekend safely, which means we need people across the Island to continue to think of others and try to stay at least two metres away from other people who are not in their household. “We also need everyone to wear a face covering inside public spaces like shops and when travelling on buses and trains. “If you’re meeting friends or family outside, please do remember to keep to groups of no more than six people from different households, and try to keep two metres apart. Let’s all do our bit to help care for our community and keep safe this bank holiday.”

Advice for businesses

The council is also reminding local businesses and their customers of the importance of following the government’s Covid-19 guidance.

For businesses in the hospitality sector, such as pubs, bars and restaurants, this means keeping a temporary record of their customers to assist the NHS Test and Trace should coronavirus cases develop. This is in addition to maintaining the distancing and cleaning measures required to help keep their clients safe.

Customers and staff

For customers, this means following any of the measures in place for their protection and making sure they provide any Test and Trace information requested on arrival.

The council’s environmental health and licensing teams, alongside the police, have been working with businesses across the Island to help them put in place the measures needed to keep employees and customers safe.

Stewart: Coronavirus hasn’t gone away

Dave Stewart said:

“We are extremely disappointed that this year’s scooter rally is unable to take place due to the Coronavirus. Hopefully we will be in a position to welcome them back next year. “However, as people take advantage of forecast fine weather to enjoy a long weekend on the Island, we could still see a surge in visitors, particularly in Ryde which traditionally hosts the scooter rally. “We must all remember that Coronavirus hasn’t gone away and we must all play our part to reduce the risk of infection by taking some well-known simple steps to stop the virus in its tracks. “We ask visitors to respect local communities, have an alternative plan and move on if their favourite place is busy. And importantly, please don’t take any unnecessary risks and put yourself, or anyone else in danger. “We would also encourage tourists to download the app which is an extra tool in our toolbox for tackling the virus.”

Coronavirus tests are available via phone by calling 119, or visit www.gov.uk/get-coronavirus-test

The symptoms of Covid-19 are a high temperature, a new and continuous cough and a loss or change in the sense of taste and smell.

News shared by Isle of Wight council press office. Ed

Image: citytransportinfo under CC BY 2.0