Independent review of cladding on St Mary’s Hospital to be carried out

Following an investigation by OnTheWight of combustible cladding used on buildings on the Isle of Wight, the Isle of Wight NHS Trust has now responded.

They confirm that an independent review is to be carried out on the St Mary’s Hospital site.

Jon Burwell, Executive Director for Strategy and Planning at Isle of Wight NHS Trust said:

“Following the tragic events at Grenfell Tower and the instruction to the NHS to review fire safety, we have asked for the support of IW Fire and Rescue Service to review property owned by Isle of Wight NHS Trust including St. Mary’s Hospital. “We have no reason to believe at this stage that there is anything to worry about however it is important we get this view independently tested which will include cladding at the St Mary’s site.”

Fire safety processes upgraded

He went on to say,

“We have upgraded our fire safety processes and systems over the years which includes the upgrading of the fire compartments within the hospital to reduce the likelihood of a fire spreading rapidly throughout the hospital environment. “We have a system of Fire Wardens, regular drills are held, all staff are expected to undertake routine fire safety awareness training and there are multiple exits across all buildings.”

Image: © Used with the kind permission of Auntie P

Location map

View the location of this story.