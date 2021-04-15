Consultation on mandatory Covid-19 vaccination for staff working in care homes

Care England, the largest representative body of independent adult social care providers, has welcomed the opportunity to respond to the Government’s consultation on mandatory Covid-19 vaccination for care staff working in care homes for older people, rather than all care homes, but expressed concern about the very short timescales.

Green: The sector is divided

Professor Martin Green OBE, Chief Executive of Care England, said,

“We have been really impressed how care providers have worked with their staff to listen to their concerns about the vaccine and this has had a very positive effect with a good take up. “The sector is divided on whether or not vaccination should be mandatory, but it is wholly united in its support for the vaccine and has done everything it can to persuade its residents and staff to have it. “Should the vaccine be mandatory for adult social care staff working in care homes for older people it begs the question whether it should not be mandatory for the NHS, those working in other care home settings, supported living, hospices, etc as well.”

Five weeks to submit their views

The consultation – published on www.gov.uk – gives the adult social care sector only five weeks to submit their views on whether Covid-19 vaccination should be compulsory.

The usual consultation phase is 12 weeks; however, Martin Green continues,

“We maintain that ease of access to the vaccine is crucial in terms of enabling and encouraging staff to have it. “We would recommend that on such an important issue where there are differences of opinion there should be a full consultation rather than a curtailed timescale. “We will be encouraging our members that provide services for older people to respond, but with so many competing priorities they may not be able to do it justice in such a short time”.

Image: Luke Jones under CC BY 2.0