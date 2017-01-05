Island Line: Franchise decision delayed

Those interested in the outcome of the bidding process for the South Western rail franchise, including Island Line trains, will have to wait longer than expected to find out who will be awarded the franchise.
David Pugh from the Keep Island Line in Franchise campaign group, has been in touch to advise that the franchise award has been pushed to April.
The new franchise will now not start until August.
He said,
“With the Taskforce’s report (led by Christopher Garnett) on Island Infrastructure due out in March, it will be interesting to see whether his recommendations in respect of Island Line are then reflected / taken into account in the franchise award the following month.
“We (KILF) will be making further representations to the Taskforce in the next month, drawing on information we have secured from a Freedom of Information (FOI) request to the DfT.”
Image: tompagenet under CC BY 2.0
Thursday, 5th January, 2017 5:26pm
By Sally Perry
mat
5.Jan.2017 5:48pm
Apart from existing set up where is the money coming from to set up anything ,unless closure.
newpower
6.Jan.2017 10:06am
They will run it down even more over the next few years so they have excuse to close it.
Richard
6.Jan.2017 10:14am
Let’s be realistic the service doesn’t make money it is currently being propped up by the current franchise owner. Who ever wins the franchise is not going to majorly invest in the service because there is no return in it for them. The rolling stock they are using are on there last legs and need replacing among other things. The staff who run it now do a Fantastic job keeping it going but there is only so much they can do.
Colin
6.Jan.2017 10:53am
@ richard
Most of the feeder lines do not make money. That is the whole ethos for keeping it in the franchise.
The downward trend started when the ferries were ofloaded out of the system years ago.
At some stage, someone will have to decide on public service or private profit. Hence the delay.
Suruk the Slayer
6.Jan.2017 1:04pm
IslandLine doesn’t, actually, “feed” anything.
As you correctly point out, when the ferries were taken out of British Rail (Sealink) the IW railway was, effectively, amputated from the rest of the network.
Philip Hawkins
7.Jan.2017 12:55pm
Oh it does, it feeds Portsmouth Harbour station – unfortunately your choice of onward journey from there is rather restricted at the moment.
Under normal circumstances it makes Gatwick the airport of choice, but getting the timing right for check-in is now in the lap of the gods!
Richard
6.Jan.2017 11:16am
I am all for it staying in franchise but it needs to be run as a public service and not a private for profit service and this needs to be put into the franchise agreement.
electrickery
7.Jan.2017 12:28pm
There are several alternatives to the existing pure rail set-up, including tramway, dual-mode vehicles and hydrogen power, most of which would result in appreciably lower operating costs and a better service.
Placing Island Line within National Rail would certainly allow cost-sharing but at the expense of committing us for ever to outdated rail technology (because we could never afford or justify the new stuff, just other routes’ cast-offs).
Nothing better will happen so long as somebody across the water is making the decisions. There is a massive Island benefit waiting to be exploited. Time for a publicly-owned operation to take over the service (as opposed to the dinosaur structure currently suffered).
We Islanders are very good at complaining but when it comes to doing something about it we get very coy.
Today, the railway. Next, the buses? and then the ferries? Come on guys, think big. It’s our Island and our future!