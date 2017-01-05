Island Line: Franchise decision delayed

Those interested in the outcome of the bidding process for the South Western rail franchise, including Island Line trains, will have to wait longer than expected to find out who will be awarded the franchise.

David Pugh from the Keep Island Line in Franchise campaign group, has been in touch to advise that the franchise award has been pushed to April.

The new franchise will now not start until August.

He said,

“With the Taskforce’s report (led by Christopher Garnett) on Island Infrastructure due out in March, it will be interesting to see whether his recommendations in respect of Island Line are then reflected / taken into account in the franchise award the following month. “We (KILF) will be making further representations to the Taskforce in the next month, drawing on information we have secured from a Freedom of Information (FOI) request to the DfT.”

