Islanders for Europe joined half a million others on People’s Vote March

Glenn, Chairman of Islanders for Europe, shares this report from Saturday’s March. Ed

On Saturday 23rd June a large and happy group of Islanders for Europe attended the People’s Vote March in London with other EU supporters.

Metropolitan police estimate the People’s Vote March had 500,000 attendees.

We were determined to be heard.

There was a party atmosphere, we shouted, sung songs, we even Thunder Clapped along Pall Mall as the march led to Parliament Square where there were speakers from across the social and political spectrum.

Emperor’s New Brexit

Our message was simple, “Brexit” is the modern day equivalent of the “Emperor’s New Clothes” and we are the ones shouting that out.

Leaving the best trading block in the world with nothing to replace it does not lead to a “Brexit Dividend”, turning our backs on experts and putting faith in politicians who say “F*** business” is madness, we are not taking back control, we are throwing it away.

Islanders for Europe have said it from the start and will continue to say it in a louder and louder voice, “Brexit has no clothes on!”