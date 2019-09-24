Islanders take to the beaches for Isle of Wight Day beach cleans

Around 40 volunteers joined a Wightlink-led beach clean as part of Isle of Wight Day on Saturday morning.

A dozen sacks full of rubbish were collected from the area around Ryde Pier and the beach to the east towards Appley. Unusual items found included a toy gun, a bowling pin, diving mask, goggles and various items of clothing.

Wightlink PR and brand manager, Louise Lea, said,

“It was a beautiful morning and it was really nice to have so many Wightlink people, many with families, coming together to do a bit of good for the environment.”

Rain couldn’t dampen community spirit

Meanwhile, over in East Cowes, despite the rain, there was a good turnout of some 40 plus people aged from two to 82.

Organised by FAECES (Fight Against Environmental Contamination of Estuaries and Seafronts), the event showed great community spirit.