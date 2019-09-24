Islanders take to the beaches for Isle of Wight Day beach cleans

Around 40 volunteers joined a Wightlink-led beach clean as part of Isle of Wight Day on Saturday morning.
A dozen sacks full of rubbish were collected from the area around Ryde Pier and the beach to the east towards Appley. Unusual items found included a toy gun, a bowling pin, diving mask, goggles and various items of clothing.
Wightlink PR and brand manager, Louise Lea, said,
“It was a beautiful morning and it was really nice to have so many Wightlink people, many with families, coming together to do a bit of good for the environment.”
Rain couldn’t dampen community spirit
Meanwhile, over in East Cowes, despite the rain, there was a good turnout of some 40 plus people aged from two to 82.
Organised by FAECES (Fight Against Environmental Contamination of Estuaries and Seafronts), the event showed great community spirit.
Tuesday, 24th September, 2019 9:20am
By Gavin Foster
