Isle of Wight alternative electro-rock band, Mr Strange, launch new album

Saul shares this latest news on behalf of Mr. Strange. Ed

Isle of Wight-based alternative electro-rock band ‘Mr. Strange’ are set to release their new album at the weekend (30th March 2019).

After releasing five studio albums and one compilation since 2011, the electro-rock act are about to release a ‘Best Of’ album.

The album, titled ‘WTF?!’ (in reference to the band’s slightly bizarre and off the wall music), is a massive twenty-track collection of Mr. Strange fan favourites and live staples that has been over a year in the making – with the majority of songs having been re-recorded to bring older tracks in line with the higher production values of the bands more recent output.

The album also features a new song in the shape of ‘Spin Me Round’, a cover of the eighties pop classic by Dead of Alive.

New life breathed into songs

The band, consisting of Ant Strange on guitar, Damian Strange on drums, and Saul Strange on vocals, says of the album:

“The goal of this album is to give the perfect starting point for those who are new to the band. We’ve released a fair amount of music over the years and ‘WTF?!’ gives folks a little taste of everything we’ve done so far in one snazzy package! “Even longtime fans will get a kick out of all the new, updated versions of our most popular songs. It’s not just a hobbled together bunch of old Mr. Strange tunes, we’ve really spent a long time breathing new life in to a lot of these songs, we hope it shows!”

Across several genres

The music on the album falls into a few genre categories, but the most fitting and representative of the overall sound are: Alternative rock, electro-rock, and steampunk.

Mr. Strange’s new album will be released on all major digital music storefronts and streaming services on Saturday 30th March, as well as being available on physical CD via the band’s Website.

Look out for music video

The band will be releasing a music video for the song ‘Psycho Surfing a Go-Go!’ to coincide with the albums launch.

For more information and updates from the band, they can be found on nearly all social media sites.

More info

Official Website: www.mrstrange.co.uk

Facebook: www.facebook.com/Official.Mr.Strange/

YouTube: www.youtube.com/MrStrangeMedia

Instagram: www.instagram.com/_mr_strange_/